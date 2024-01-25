'You're more than Kenough': Hillary Clinton to Robbie & Gerwig after Barbie Oscars snub

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton expressed her disappointment after Barbie director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie were not included in the 2024 Oscar nominations. Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (REUTERS)

Following the announcement of the nominees on Tuesday, January 23, the Academy came under fire for passing over Robbie and Gerwig in the Best Actress and Best Director categories, respectively.

On Wednesday, Clinton on X (formerly Twitter) rooted for Gerwig and Robbie and encouraged them to not feel disheartened after Oscars snub.

“Greta & Margot, While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you,” she wrote on X while sending her love for the stars.

“You’re both so much more than Kenough," she concluded, adding the hashtag of Hillary Barbie. Clinton posted the same message on her Instagram handle as well.

Unexpectedly, the thrilling live-action remake of the film, which revived the beloved doll and quickly gained popularity both critically and commercially, was not nominated for any major Academy Awards categories. This has sparked debates and disappointment in the industry.

Clinton's statement on Barbie Oscars snub generate Internet reactions

Social media users quickly responded to Clinton's statement. One person wrote, "Let's all Bar-be at the polls to protect democracy!".

“I love this so much. Why isn’t there a Hillary Clinton Barbie doll?” another commented.

“I ignore the Oscars for the most part. They have become irrelevant to me. Their judgment on the best movies, best actors, etc, while not totally ridiculous, shows such bias I don’t trust them," third user added.

Meanwhile, Simu Liu, who played Ken 2 in ‘Barbie’, shared his thoughts on the Gerwig and Robbie snub.

“Being involved in a small way gave me a window into just how hard Greta and Margot had to fight to get Barbie made, and how flawlessly they executed,” he posted on X. “Together they started a movement, touched the world and reinvigorated the cinema. They deserve everything. They ARE everything.”

‘There is no Ken without Barbie’, says Ryan Gosling

Earlier, actor Ryan Gosling has also expressed his views about the nomination backlash. "There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius," he said in a statement.

In Gerwig's 2022 hit based on the renowned Mattel doll, Gosling portrayed Ken opposite Robbie's Barbie. On Tuesday night, the Academy Awards released the nominees for the best supporting actor category, with Gosling making it into the final five. Additionally, America Ferrera was nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

The 96th Academy Awards, often known as the Oscars 2024, are set to happen on March 11 (IST) at Hollywood, Los Angeles' Dolby Theatres.