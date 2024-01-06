‘A birdbrain’: Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene finds resemblance between Nikki Haley and Hillary Clinton

As Iowa Republicans are all set to cast their votes in the 2024 primary season on January 15, Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has targeted the Republican presidential candidate, Nikki Haley, by comparing her to the former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is a staunch Trump ally and has garnered significant ground among voters, accused former UN Ambassador Haley of insulting Iowa caucus-goers like she said Clinton did. (Reuters/ File photo)(Reuters/ File photo)

Greene, who is a staunch supporter of ex-US President Donald Trump and has garnered significant ground among voters, accused former UN Ambassador Haley of insulting Iowa caucus-goers like she said Clinton did. She added that Iowans are now angry and feeling insulted as Haley declared “Iowa as not smart enough, not good enough”.

"Nikki Haley is basically Hillary Clinton. She declared Iowa as not smart enough, not good enough, and that New Hampshire will have to correct their mistake," Greene wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday. “The Iowans I've been talking to are insulted and angry. All she has is the media because the media hates Trump!”

Greene calls Nikki Haley a ‘birdbrain’, MAGA crowd cheers

Greene has been campaigning for Trump, the frontrunner of the GOP Republican primary, in Iowa. In the clip shared on X, Greene can be seen addressing a MAGA crowd and hitting out at former president's top challenger Haley for harsh comments about Iowa during a rally in New Hampshire, where Haley hopes to prevent Trump’s run for one more term after his anticipated victory in the Iowa caucuses later this month.

“Nikki Haley was in New Hampshire. And she said that in New Hampshire, they're going to have to correct what Iowa does. Wow. So what does she think about Iowa? What does she think about Iowans?" Greene said.

The crowd laughed and cheered her one-liners when Greene mocked Haley, saying -- "How Hillary Clinton of her." “That wasn’t very good. That wasn’t very smart but, you know, birdbrains, whatever.”

Comparison between Nikki Haley and Hillary Clinton

While addressing the crowd at a rally in New Hampshire on Wednesday, South Carolina governor Haley said, “You know, Iowa starts it. You know that you correct it, and then my sweet state of South Carolina brings it home.”

Clinton was the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016, when it was revealed that she made some private comments about Iowa caucus-goers in 2012. Hillary, in an email sent to journalist Sidney Blumenthal in January 2012, termed caucuses as “creatures of the parties' extremes”. In 2015, a judge asked to make Clinton's work-related emails public, following which, the State Department released the email in the month of November.

Greene has been taking active part in political rallies to promote Trump’s candidacy and gain massive support of the voters. She has even expressed her desire to be on the list of running mates but hasn't been too assertive about it. Trump recently cleared that he would prefer a conservative woman such as Greene or Governor Kristi Noem (R-SC) as his running mate.