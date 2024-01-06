Jeffrey Epstein list: Hillary Clinton named in the paedophile's list

The name of Hillary Clinton, the former US secretary of state, has surfaced in the newly released court documents related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's Brief mention in Epstein list sparks doubt. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky(REUTERS)

The third set of documents, which were made public on Friday, briefly mention Clinton along with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and several other people who were named as witnesses in a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of Epstein.

Clinton is only mentioned once in a 2016 document submitted by Maxwell’s lawyers, in relation to Giuffre’s request for “all communications with thirteen specific witnesses.” She is not mentioned anywhere else in the documents that have been disclosed so far.

The mention of Clinton’s name does not imply any wrongdoing by the former secretary of state or by anyone else listed.

Who else is there on the Epstein list?

Epstein and Maxwell were well-known socialites who mingled with celebrities and politicians before they were accused of sex trafficking minors. Some of the other notable names that appear in the documents that have been unsealed include former President Donald Trump, former Epstein lawyer Alan Dershowitz, former Vice President Al Gore and Prince Andrew.

Bill Clinton appears several times in the unsealed documents. Flight logs show that the former president travelled on Epstein’s private jet, nicknamed the ‘Lolita Express.’ Trump and others also flew on the same plane.

Some A-listers from the entertainment industry also show up, such as actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Cameron Diaz, Kevin Spacey, Bruce Willis and magician David Copperfield. The late pop star Michael Jackson and the late physicist Stephen Hawking are also listed.

Epstein was found guilty in 2008 of soliciting prostitution from a minor. He was arrested again on child sex trafficking charges in July 2019, but he died in his jail cell one month later in what prison officials deemed a suicide.

Maxwell was convicted of federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges in 2021. She is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.