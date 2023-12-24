Nikki Haley roars past Donald Trump in New Hampshire poll within 4 points

A new poll shows that Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, is close behind Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential primary in New Hampshire. Haley has 29% support, while Trump has 33%, within the 4% margin of error. The primary is scheduled for 23 January. Donald Trump faces legal woes while Nikki Haley's surge draws attention(REUTERS)

Haley has gained momentum in New Hampshire since September, when another poll showed her with half her current support. She is seen as a clear alternative to Trump for conservative voters. Trump, however, has less than 50% support, which indicates he has serious competition in the party.

Trump has reacted to Haley’s rise in different ways

On the one hand, he has insulted her on his Truth Social site, calling her “Birdbrain” and the polls “fake”. He has also told a radio show host that he is not worried about her as a challenger. On the other hand, he has reportedly asked his team about choosing her as his running mate if he wins the nomination, which suggests he wants to benefit from her popularity. However, some sources say the far-right is opposed to a Trump-Haley ticket.

Haley has been proud of her poll results. She said at a town hall in Iowa, where the caucuses are on 15 January: “Donald Trump has started to attack me. He said, ‘I don’t know what this Nikki Haley surge is all about.’ Do you want me to tell you what it’s about? … We’re surging.”

Haley was the US ambassador to the UN under Trump, but she quit in 2018. Before that, she was the governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017. She signed a law banning abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest. The law took effect after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, the ruling that gave women the right to abortion.

Trump, meanwhile, faces 91 criminal charges for various crimes, such as trying to overturn his 2020 election loss, keeping government secrets after leaving office, and paying off a porn star. He also faces civil lawsuits over his business dealings and a rape accusation.

Trump has faced criticism for allegedly having books by Adolf Hitler – the Nazi dictator who killed 6 million Jews in the Holocaust – near his bed.

Many people have compared Trump’s comments that some immigrants were “poisoning the blood of” the US to the language used by Hitler, Benito Mussolini and other tyrants in history.