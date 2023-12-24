Former GOP member's 'wear a mask' comment on Donald Trump's smell triggers online uproar

A former Republican congressman and a vocal opponent of Donald Trump, Adam Kinzinger, has sparked a controversy by saying that people need to “wear a mask” around the former president because of his purported body odour. FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump attend a Waterloo, Iowa campaign event. REUTERS/Scott Morgan/File Photo(REUTERS)

Kinzinger posted the comment on Twitter, drawing attention and eliciting a reply from Trump’s spokesperson.

“Wear a mask if you can,” Kinzinger wrote on Twitter, adding, “I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odour. It’s truly something to behold.”

The allegation attracted a lot of reactions on social media, with many ridiculing the former president for the supposed smell. In retaliation, Trump’s spokesperson released a statement insulting Kinzinger, calling him a “disgraced” and “unemployed fraud” who has “betrayed his country.”

Kinzinger did not specify what Trump smells like, but critics have previously referred to a “unique smell” linked to the former president.

Comedian Kathy Griffin, in a conversation with his niece and author Mary Trump, characterized Trump’s fragrance as “like body odour with a kind of perfumed makeup product”.

Who is Adam Kinzinger?

Kinzinger, who was a member of the House of Representatives during Trump’s presidency, never backed the former president. After the January 6 Capitol riot, he adopted a more confrontational position, joining the House Select Committee to investigate January 6.

In 2021, Kinzinger quit Congress and became a senior political analyst at CNN.

Meanwhile, the former President has expressed his eagerness to debate President Joe Biden, even if the nonpartisan Commission organizes the debates on Presidential Debates. He also says he will debate a single Republican opponent if a serious contender emerges after the New Hampshire primary.

Trump, who has avoided all the primary debates so far citing his overwhelming lead in the polls, was questioned if he would debate Biden if he becomes his party’s nominee during an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt Friday.

“Oh will I look forward to that,” Trump answered.

“How about 10 debates?”

That’s even, he said, if the Commission arranges the debates on Presidential Debates, which he and other Republicans have criticized for years.