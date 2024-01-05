What is #Trump'sNewAmerica? Viral video on a likely new Trump era divides netizens

The year is 2024, and America is facing a presidential election that could determine its fate for decades to come. A potential future for America under the hypothetical scenario of without Donald Trump in 2024.(Eleven Films)

The incumbent, current US President Joe Biden is seeking a second term, but his popularity has plummeted due to the ongoing pandemic, economic recession, immigration backlogs, and social unrest. His primary challenger is a familiar face: Donald Trump, the former president who was disqualified from running in two states, Colorado and Maine, due to his role in inciting the Jan. Capitol riot in 2021.

Trump has not given up his quest to reclaim the White House, despite facing multiple legal challenges and investigations. He has launched a campaign under the slogan #TrumpsNewAmerica, promising to restore law and order, revive the economy, and make America great again.

But a new video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Eleven Films sparks the debate over Trump's New America.

‘Make America Great Again’

The Trump devotees are loyal and enthusiastic, flocking to his rallies and buying his merchandise. He has also gained the endorsement of several influential figures, such as Green Day, who performed a song with the lyrics “Make America Great Again” at a New Year’s Eve concert.

A Trump supporter voiced, “In #TrumpsNewAmerica, he finally showed us what a real President should do. I'm one of the Trumps. It's Time to vote for Trump and save our country!!!”

“If the world is truly a good place, you and I will see #TrumpsNewAmerica, I have been drinking tea on my porch, pondering the positive path we are on as a nation. The corrupt have lost all their respect, elites exposed, the tyrants will follow suit. America is beautiful,” another one expressed.

Not all Americans are happy with Trump

But not everyone is convinced by Trump’s vision of a new America. Many Americans are wary of his divisive rhetoric, his authoritarian tendencies, and his disregard for the rule of law. They fear that another four years of Trump would erode the country’s democracy, undermine its alliances, and endanger its security.

One X(formerly Twitter) expressed, “People might think this is far fetched, but this is exactly what happens in places like Russia, North Korea and China...all the dictators that Trump loves. Everyone has to work like hell to make sure we never see”

They also question his ability to handle the complex challenges facing the nation, such as climate change, health care, and immigration.

“The sad part is....this turns MAGA on!!!! This is exactly what (they think) they want,” another one wrote.

The fate of America hangs in the balance, as voters prepare to make a historic choice: to embrace or reject #Trump’snewAmerica.