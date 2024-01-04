House Democrats allege Trump received nearly $8m from foreign govts as president

Ex-POTUS Donald Trump received at least $7.8 million from foreign governments during his White House tenure, as per an extensive report by House Democrats. The 156-page report released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee alleges Trump exploited his presidency to benefit himself and his family members financially. As per the report, the former president took in millions of dollars from governments of foreign countries, including China, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa, U.S. December 19, 2023. REUTERS/Scott Morgan/File Photo(REUTERS)

House Democrats allege Trump took in millions from foreign govts

The House Oversight Committee alleges during his time in the White House, Trump was “determined not only to keep this well-branded global corporate empire going but also to seize a new and unprecedented opportunity to make it ever more lucrative for himself and his family.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Among other nations mentioned in the report, Trump's businesses received the most amount of money from China, spending over $5.5 million on Trump Tower in New York and two other hotels in Washington and Las Vegas.

Other countries that sent money to Trump for his businesses during his presidency, as per the report, were Saudi Arabia ($615,422), Qatar ($465,744), Kuwait ($303,372), India ($282,764), Malaysia ($248,962), and Afghanistan ($154,750) among others.

Democrats also noted that the “muti-year investigation” was started in 2016 by late Rep. Elijah Cummings. However, the investigation was halted last year after House Republicans took control of the committee.

The findings were retrieved by the House Democrats from Trump’s former accounting firm, Mazars, after the Supreme Court upheld their subpoena in 2020. However, after Republicans took office, Mazars was released from its obligation to provide information to the Dems.

Congressman Jamie Raskin wrote in the foreword of the extensive report, “By elevating his personal financial interests and the policy priorities of corrupt foreign powers over the American public interest, former President Trump violated both the clear commands of the Constitution and the careful precedent set and observed by every previous commander in chief.”

“It is true that $7.8 million is almost certainly only a fraction of Trump’s harvest of unlawful foreign state money, but this figure in itself is a scandal and a decisive spur to action,” Raskin added.