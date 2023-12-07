'Childless, anti-Trump, Democrats ploy', Reasons why right-wing thinks Taylor Swift shouldn't be TIME person of the year

In a year that cemented her dominance, Taylor Swift has rightfully claimed Time magazine's coveted title, Person of the Year 2023. Accompanying this recognition is a rare interview where Swift reflects on her monumental career. However, Swift's success hasn't been universally celebrated, especially by right-wing commentators who seem to have embarked on a conspiracy theory spree. Singer/songwriter Taylor Swift appears on the cover of Time Magazine's 2023 "Person of the Year" edition, in an image released in New York City, U.S. December 6, 2023. Photographs by Inez and Vinoodh for TIME/Handout via REUTERS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(via REUTERS)

Known for her pro-choice stance and vocal opposition to former President Donald Trump, Swift has become a target for a segment of conservatives weaving a peculiar narrative that paints her as a political weapon poised for the upcoming presidential election.

Eric Conn, the host of ‘HardMen’ podcast, wrote on X, “It’s shameful and sad that a hyper-promiscuous, childless woman (Taylor Swift), aging and alone with a cat, has become the heroine of a feminist age.”

Another user wrote, "The white American woman billionaire who could end the genocide of Palestinians with on IG post is TIME Person of The Year. White nonsense, white violence, white love of Black and brown genocide."

Former Trump immigration adviser Stephen Miller chimed in, dismissing the happenings around Swift as non-organic. Jack Posobiec, an alt-right figure, declares the activation of the "Taylor Swift girlboss psyop," linking her to various aspects, from her relationship to her purported role in a 2024 voter operation for Democrats.

Jeffrey Clark, a former Trump DOJ official, reposts Posobiec's comment, expressing concern about the cultural influence wielded by Swift. He paints a dystopian picture where figures like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Taylor Swift running for office signal a descent into an "Idiocracy" scenario.

Adding to the mix, some critics appear disgruntled not just by her political stance but also by her personal choices. There's a faction upset because she is childless, showcasing the diverse reasons behind the criticism she faces.

This isn't the first time right-wing commentators expressed discontent over Swift's success. They previously voiced their opinions when her relationship with the Chiefs tight end went public in September. Despite the unwarranted criticism, Taylor Swift's journey to becoming Person of the Year remains a testament to her impact on both music and culture.