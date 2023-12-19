Anti-Israel protestors harass Democrat Congressman Shri Thanedar at midnight, lay siege at his home

Democrat Congressman Shri Thanedar, D-Mich. has been under attack by pro-Palestine supporters for his stand on Israel-Hamas war and on Saturday they descended on his home at midnight. Democratic US Rep Shri Thanedar of Michigan under attack for pro-Israel stand

With blaring car horns and screaming outside his house protestors sought to punish him for what they claimed was his "silence" on the deaths of Palestinians in Gaza amid Israel's war with Hamas on Sunday night.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"This is my home at 3 AM," Thanedar wrote in a post on X, including a video that showed cars lined in the street outside his home, an individual waving a cloth-like material, and others screaming through megaphones.

In the video the protestors are being heard shouting, "You are complicit in the bombing of Gaza… Your silence is violence. Your silence is abhorrent, and we will not let you sleep!"

"There will be a price to pay," the protester added before becoming largely inaudible.

Another protester in the video is shown holding a sign that read, “20,000 Gazans dead! Wake the f**k up Shri!!”

Thanedar is a staunch advocate of Israel

Thanedar has taken staunchly supportive approach to Israel following the horrific attack perpetrated by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7. "In this time of great international uncertainty, it is now more important than ever before to reaffirm as a people, and as a nation, our unequivocal support for the state of Israel, the lone Democracy in the Middle East and one of our closest, and strongest, allies across the globe," he wrote on his website.

Few days back he posted on Twitter, “I love and value the First Amendment, and encourage civil disagreement, but violence of any kind is unacceptable. And if these protestors think hurting senior citizens at a Christmas party is going to win people over to their side, they are very mistaken." His tweet followed violent disruptions at a Christmas party he was attending.