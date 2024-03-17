Donald Trump warns of ‘bloodbath’ if he is not elected, Joe Biden blasts his ‘thirst for revenge’

Donald Trump has warned that there will be a “bloodbath” if he loses in November. While campaigning for Senate candidate Bernie Moreno in Ohio, the former president said that he, and not Joe Biden, will protect Social Security. Donald Trump warned of a ‘bloodbath’ if he is not elected, Joe Biden slammed his ‘thirst for revenge’ (Photo by TANNEN MAURY and Brendan Smialowski / AFP)(AFP)

Speaking outside of Dayton on Saturday, March 16, Trump praised his chosen candidate in the race as an “America first champion” and “political outsider who has spent his entire life building up Ohio communities.” “He’s going to be a warrior in Washington,” Trump said.

‘If I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath’

In Tuesday’s primary, Moreno faces Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Sen. Matt Dolan in Tuesday’s GOP primary. Saturday’s rally was held by Buckeye Values PAC, a group that backs Moreno’s candidacy.

Using the stage, Trump said, “If I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath ... It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.” He later added that “If this election isn’t won, I’m not sure that you’ll ever have another election in this country.”

At the rally, Moreno also praised Trump as a “great American” and slammed people in his party who were critical of him. “I am so sick and tired of Republicans that say, ‘I support President Trump’s policies but I don’t like the man,’” Moreno said, joining the former president on stage.

Joe Biden’s response

After videos of Trump’s “bloodbath” statement went viral on social media, Biden's campaign released a statement, calling him a “loser” at the ballot box in 2020 who then "doubles down on his threats of political violence."

"He wants another January 6 but the American people are going to give him another electoral defeat this November because they continue to reject his extremism, his affection for violence, and his thirst for revenge," the campaign said in part, referring to the 2021 capitol attack.