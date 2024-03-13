Donald Trump offered to sell Truth Social to Elon Musk: ‘Talks failed but…’

Former US president Donald Trump once offered to sell Truth Social to Elon Musk, The Washington Post reported. The offer was made by Donald Trump last summer, the report claimed citing two unnamed sources. At that time, Elon Musk was still running social media platform Twitter, which has since been renamed X, after taking over in late 2022. The report claimed that Elon Musk and Donald Trump have been in contact about the same “more than was previously known” and the former US president has told confidants that Elon Musk should buy Truth Social despite talks which failed. Donald Trump has told confidants that Elon Musk should buy Truth Social despite talks which failed.(Reuters)

Elon Musk-Donald Trump meeting

Donald Trump confirmed that he recently met the Tesla CEO and said that he did not know whether Elon Musk would endorse him. “I did,” Donald Trump responded, referring to the meeting, adding, “Look, I’ve been friendly with him over the years. I’ve helped him when I was president. I helped him. I’ve liked him." Although Elon Musk has not said which candidate he’ll support for US president but had states last year that he would not vote for Joe Biden over Donald Trump in 2024, calling the former a “damp puppet in human form.”

Elon Musk-Donald Trump Twitter saga

Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump's Twitter account in November 2022after he took control of the company in a $44 billion deal. The former US president's account was banned from Twitter after the 2021 US Capitol riots. But Donald Trump has continued to use Truth Social since.

Truth Social's woes

The social media platform has faced major financial hurdles since it launched in 2022 and according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings in November, it lost tens of millions of dollars last year.