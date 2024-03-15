 Joe Biden asks staffer he can ask a ‘couple of questions’, mocked online - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / US News / Joe Biden asks staffer he can ask a ‘couple of questions’, mocked online

Joe Biden asks staffer he can ask a ‘couple of questions’, mocked online

ByHT News Desk
Mar 15, 2024 10:17 AM IST

“Just proves that Biden isn't in charge. No underling should be able to control the POTUS speech like his do.”

President Joe Biden came under fire recently after he appeared to ask a staffer permission before he could take a “couple of questions”. During a campaign stop in Michigan, Biden asked a female staffer: “Can I take a couple of questions?”

US President Joe Biden (C) speaks with supporters at a campaign event outside a private home in the Cathedral District neighborhood of Saginaw, Michigan, on March 14, 2024. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)(AFP)
US President Joe Biden (C) speaks with supporters at a campaign event outside a private home in the Cathedral District neighborhood of Saginaw, Michigan, on March 14, 2024. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)(AFP)

The staffer responded: “Yeah, we’re going to take a few questions.” The incident took place on the front porch of a Saginaw city council.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.


However, the staffer’s response appeared to be a sign to his staffers who asked reporters to move out. One staffer said: Thank you, press … back in the vehicles.”

This is the second time when Biden appeared to be fumble while searching for staffers. On Monday, at the New Hampshire Democratic Quarters in Manchester, the commander in chief asked: “Am I allowed to take any questions?” Immediately a staffer interjected: “Thank you, press”.

This led to several comments on social media with many wondering why Biden was being treated like this by his staff. One user interjected: “The ‘leader’ of the free world has to ask permission to speak to the press.”

Another user blamed the press saying: “Why do the press allow themselves to be removed from situations like this?”

A third said: “Just proves that Biden isn't in charge. No underling should be able to control the POTUS speech like his do.”

A user pointed out: “Remember when the WH said they wanted to get Joe Biden out on the campaign trail more and let him interact with voters and media so they can see how great he is on his feet? Whoopsie, never mind.”

Another piped in: “This is bad. Really bad. They’ve told his staff not to let him open his mouth. Trump would’ve walked out and spoken spontaneously for an hour.”

Earlier, Donald Trump had mocked Joe Biden with an ad that labelled the White House a ‘senior living facility’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On