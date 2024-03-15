Joe Biden asks staffer he can ask a ‘couple of questions’, mocked online

President Joe Biden came under fire recently after he appeared to ask a staffer permission before he could take a “couple of questions”. During a campaign stop in Michigan, Biden asked a female staffer: “Can I take a couple of questions?” US President Joe Biden (C) speaks with supporters at a campaign event outside a private home in the Cathedral District neighborhood of Saginaw, Michigan, on March 14, 2024. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)(AFP)

The staffer responded: “Yeah, we’re going to take a few questions.” The incident took place on the front porch of a Saginaw city council.

However, the staffer’s response appeared to be a sign to his staffers who asked reporters to move out. One staffer said: Thank you, press … back in the vehicles.”

This is the second time when Biden appeared to be fumble while searching for staffers. On Monday, at the New Hampshire Democratic Quarters in Manchester, the commander in chief asked: “Am I allowed to take any questions?” Immediately a staffer interjected: “Thank you, press”.

This led to several comments on social media with many wondering why Biden was being treated like this by his staff. One user interjected: “The ‘leader’ of the free world has to ask permission to speak to the press.”

Another user blamed the press saying: “Why do the press allow themselves to be removed from situations like this?”

A third said: “Just proves that Biden isn't in charge. No underling should be able to control the POTUS speech like his do.”

A user pointed out: “Remember when the WH said they wanted to get Joe Biden out on the campaign trail more and let him interact with voters and media so they can see how great he is on his feet? Whoopsie, never mind.”

Another piped in: “This is bad. Really bad. They’ve told his staff not to let him open his mouth. Trump would’ve walked out and spoken spontaneously for an hour.”

Earlier, Donald Trump had mocked Joe Biden with an ad that labelled the White House a ‘senior living facility’.