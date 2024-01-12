Trump trolls Biden with White House ‘senior living’ ad, sparking hysterical reactions online

Taking a dig at US President Joe Biden, Donald Trump dubbed the White House a "senior living" facility where "residents feel like presidents". Ex-US President Donald Trump and US President Joe Biden(AFP)

On his Instagram handle on Thursday (local time), Trump, who is leading the 2024 GOP presidential race, shared a 30-second clip, featuring unpleasant shots of Biden, with a gentle voiceover in the style of retirement living TV commercials. In the video, the US President can be seen enjoying pizza, ice-creams and outdoor activities.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Our vibrant facility offers delightful activities and outings, around-the-clock professional care and exquisite house-made meals,” the narrator explains.

"White House senior living, where residents feel like presidents," it concludes.

Also Read: Biden slams Trump as ‘sick, loser’ echoing Nazi Germany as campaign turns virulent

The video posted by Trump on his Instagram page has garnered 207,407 likes and it is now also doing round on X (formerly Twitter).

Here's how Internet reacts

Several X users have called the video "absolutely hysterical", adding that "Joe Biden can’t go to Aldi grocery store on his own but thankfully he lives at White House Senior living".

“It’s time to end White House Senior Living,” another user said.

“WHITE HOUSE Senior living. Our residents feel good within the walls of the White House nursing home! Life is in full swing, a lot of different activities, trips to nature. 24-hour professional care and exclusive home cooking." White House” nursing home — feel like a president!" one more X user wrote.

Trump mocks Biden for being lost and confused on stage

Last year, Trump has mocked Biden’s frequent blunders and mishaps on stage during a speech at the California Republican Party convention.

The ex-US President questioned 80-year-old president's mental and physical fitness to serve another term as president. He said that Biden often appeared lost and confused in public, failing to find his way off the stage after delivering speeches.

Trump even imitated Biden’s awkward stage exits by pretending to be disoriented and unable to locate the stairs behind the podium. He spun around in circles, walked up to the wall, and threw his hands up in despair, as the crowd laughed and cheered.

“Where the hell am I?” Trump exclaimed.

“I’ve never seen this stupid stage before. I’ve never seen it. But if I walk left there’s a stair and if I walk right there’s a stair,” he added.