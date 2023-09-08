Donald Trump dares ‘disrespectful’ Meghan Markle: ‘Let’s debate on…'

Donald Trump said that he wishes to go head-to-head with Meghan Markle for how she treated the late Queen Elizabeth II during her time in the British royal family. Speaking to radio host Hugh Hewitt on The Hugh Hewitt Show, the former US president claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were “disrespectful” to the Queen when they decided to step down from their roles as senior working royals in 2020. Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump(Reuters)

“I didn’t like the way she dealt with the Queen. They treated her with great disrespect and I didn’t like it," he said, adding, “She was an incredible woman. She was so sharp, she was 100 per cent. When you watch Biden, you say this is a different planet.”

The former president also said that he “disagrees so much” with what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “are doing” possibly in reference to claims that the couple has made about the royal family.

“I think it’s not a good situation going on with the two of them, but I didn’t know that they don’t like me. Somebody mentioned it might be possible. They wouldn’t be the only ones. If you want to set it up, let’s set it up. I’d love to debate her," he said.

Earlier as well, Donald Trump had said that Meghan Markle was “very disrespectful” to the Queen during a GB News interview with Nigel Farage.

“I think she [Meghan] has been very disrespectful to the Queen. How can you be so disrespectful to the Queen? She was incredible, for decades and decades she never made a mistake. I cannot think of a mistake she made, she was never controversial. She went through years and decades without controversy. You cannot be disrespectful to her and I think Meghan was very disrespectful to her, very disrespectful,” he had then said.

Last year, the former US president had said that Meghan might leave Prince Harry “when she decides that she likes some other guy better”.

“I’m not a fan of Meghan, and I wasn’t from the beginning. Poor Harry is being led around by his nose. And I think he’s an embarrassment,” he said.

