King Charles names William and Kate the Prince and Princess of Wales
Britain's King Charles bestowed titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Kate.
Britain's King Charles on Friday bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Kate, passing on the titles that he and his late wife Diana previously held.
"With Catherine (Kate) beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given," Charles said in his first address to the nation as sovereign.
Charles, who became Prince of Wales in 1958, automatically became king on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on Thursday.
Britain's King Charles III on Friday pledged to give "lifelong service" to the people of the United Kingdom and his other realms in a solemn address to the nation a day after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. The new monarch also praised his "darling wife" Camilla, now Queen Consort, and his eldest son and heir William and his daughter-in-law Kate, on whom he bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.
King Charles III delivered his first address to the nation on Friday as Britain mourns the death of the country's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96. Here are the top quotes from King Charles's first speech: 1) My darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you.
Russians killed two Zaporizhzhia nuclear staff, abused others, alleges Ukraine
Russian forces controlling Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have killed two staff at the facility and detained and abused dozens of others, the head of Ukraine's nuclear energy agency told AFP on Friday. The Zaporizhzhia plant -- the largest in Europe -- was captured by Russian troops in March. "A regime of harassment of personnel was gradually established," following the Russian takeover, Petro Kotin said.
In his first address to Britain and his Commonwealth realms, King Charles III on Friday expressed his love for son Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan. “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” the king said. As England mourned the death of King Charles III, Queen Elizabeth II remembered his mother and her promise of life long service to her people.
As United Kingdom mourns the death of the country's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday, King Charles III said, “I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow," he said. "Throughout her life Her Majesty the Queen, my beloved mother, was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family." "Queen Elizabeth's was a life well lived," Charles III said.
