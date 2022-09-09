Home / World News / King Charles names William and Kate the Prince and Princess of Wales

King Charles names William and Kate the Prince and Princess of Wales

Published on Sep 09, 2022 11:01 PM IST

Britain's King Charles bestowed titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Kate.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge.(AFP)
Reuters |

Britain's King Charles on Friday bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Kate, passing on the titles that he and his late wife Diana previously held.

"With Catherine (Kate) beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given," Charles said in his first address to the nation as sovereign.

Charles, who became Prince of Wales in 1958, automatically became king on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on Thursday.

prince william kate middleton
