Queen Elizabeth II death updates: King Charles to address UK amid mourning for monarch

Updated on Sep 09, 2022 08:53 AM IST

Queen Elizabeth II Death Updates: Queen Elizabeth II was crowned queen of seven countries, and she reigned over 16 nations. She came to the throne at the age of 32 after succeeding her father king George VI in 1952.

Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: Queen Elizabeth II had been facing health problems.
Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: Queen Elizabeth II had been facing health problems.(AP)
ByHT News Desk
Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Condolences poured in from around the world Thursday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who had been on the throne since 1952 when UK was still rebuilding from the destruction of World War II.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Elizabeth 'a stalwart of our times.' Paying tribute, he said that "she personified dignity and decency in public life,” in a  tweet.

The UK's longest-serving monarch died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96. Her death brings to an end the longest reign in the history of the United Kingdom, and one of the longest reigns by any head of state.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the Royal Family tweeted.

Before the news of demise came, the Buckingham Palace said that doctors were concerned for Her Majesty's health and recommended that she remained under medical supervision.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 09, 2022 08:53 AM IST

    Pakistan joins the UK & other Commonwealth nations in mourning her death: Shehbaz Sharif

    Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, "Deeply grieved at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Pakistan joins the UK & other Commonwealth nations in mourning her death. My heartfelt condolences to the royal family, people & government of the UK."

  • Sep 09, 2022 08:46 AM IST

    Singapore PM says Queen Elizabeth was “the very heart and soul of the UK”

    Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Queen Elizabeth was “the very heart and soul of the United Kingdom” and that her passing was greatly mourned by everyone in the city-state.

    “She performed her duties with devotion, grace, and humility. Her contributions to the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and indeed to the world will be recorded in history, and she will always be remembered fondly as a great world leader,” Lee said in a post on Facebook. The post included a photo of Lee shaking hands with the queen in 2018 during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London.

  • Sep 09, 2022 08:25 AM IST

    Putin wishes the new monarch King Charles III ‘courage and resilience’

    Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences to King Charles III, wishing the new monarch "courage and resilience" after his mother's passing -- even as Britain leads the West in imposing sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Sep 09, 2022 08:17 AM IST

    King Charles III to address UK as mourning begins for late queen

    King Charles III was on Friday due to address his new subjects, as Britain was plunged into mourning by the death of queen Elizabeth II, ending a history making 70-year reign.

    Charles, 73, became monarch immediately after the death of his mother at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday, sparking tributes at home and abroad.

  • Sep 09, 2022 08:09 AM IST

    Banknotes with late Queen's image to remain legal tender: Bank of England

    The Bank of England said on Thursday that its banknotes featuring the image of late Queen Elizabeth II will continue to remain legal tender. In a statement, the central bank said that a further announcement in the matter will be made once the period of national mourning has been observed, Reuters reported. The late Queen was the first monarch to feature on the banknotes of Bank of England.

  • Sep 09, 2022 08:07 AM IST

    Queen Elizabeth was one of the longest-serving monarchs since 17th century

  • Sep 09, 2022 08:00 AM IST

    French  President hails Queen's ‘immutable moral authority’

    President Emmanuel Macron said no other foreign sovereign had visited the Elysee Palace more than Elizabeth, who knew all eight presidents of contemporary France.

    He hailed her “immutable moral authority,” her intimate knowledge of French and the stability she brought “across the fluctuations and upheavals of politics, a permanence with the scent of eternity.”

  • Sep 09, 2022 07:51 AM IST

    ‘She is the only reigning monarch…,’ Australian PM mourns Queen's death

    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the death of Queen Elizabeth II is a time of mourning for the people in Britain, across the Commonwealth and around the world.

    In a statement, he said she is the only reigning monarch most Australians have known and the only one to ever to visit their country.

  • Sep 09, 2022 07:49 AM IST

    Biden, US First lady sign condolence book at British Embassy following Queen’s demise

    US President Joe Biden and the First Lady drove down to the British Embassy here to sign the condolence book and pay their respect after the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

  • Sep 09, 2022 07:48 AM IST

    ‘She was a queen for all of us,’ says Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro

    Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree for three days of national mourning in the South American nation for the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

    He also said on Twitter that Elizabeth “wasn’t the queen for the British only; she was a queen for all of us.”

