Queen Elizabeth II death updates: King Charles to address UK amid mourning for monarch

Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Condolences poured in from around the world Thursday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who had been on the throne since 1952 when UK was still rebuilding from the destruction of World War II.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Elizabeth 'a stalwart of our times.' Paying tribute, he said that "she personified dignity and decency in public life,” in a tweet.

The UK's longest-serving monarch died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96. Her death brings to an end the longest reign in the history of the United Kingdom, and one of the longest reigns by any head of state.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the Royal Family tweeted.

Before the news of demise came, the Buckingham Palace said that doctors were concerned for Her Majesty's health and recommended that she remained under medical supervision.

