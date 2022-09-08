Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, passes away at 96
Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: Queen Elizabeth II had been facing health problems since October last year that left her with difficulties walking and standing.
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history died on Thursday. She was 96.
Buckingham Palace announced her death in a statement, triggering 10 days of national mourning.
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace said.
“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the palace added.
The eldest of her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, who at 73 is the oldest heir apparent in British history, will become king immediately.
The queen's death came after the palace announced on Thursday that doctors were "concerned" for her health and recommended she stayed under medical supervision.
The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch cancelled a meeting of her Privy Council.
Two days earlier the queen appointed Liz Truss as the 15th prime minister of her reign.
Queen Elizabeth II had been facing health problems since October last year that left her with difficulties walking and standing.
Earlier British Prime Minister Liz Truss said “the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.”
