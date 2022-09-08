Queen Elizabeth II health LIVE| All of Queen's children now at her side: Report

Queen Elizabeth II, who is Britain's longest serving monarch, is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after doctors became concerned for her health, according to the Buckingham Palace.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the palace said in a statement that sparked deep concern.

The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest. On Tuesday, she presided over the ceremonial handover power to new Prime Minister Liz Truss at her summer residence in Scotland at Balmoral Castle.