Queen Elizabeth II health LIVE| All of Queen's children now at her side: Report

Queen Elizabeth II health LIVE updates: Issuing a statement, the Buckingham Paklace said, "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision
Queen Elizabeth II, who is Britain's longest serving monarch, is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after doctors became concerned for her health, according to the Buckingham Palace.
“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the palace said in a statement that sparked deep concern.
The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest. On Tuesday, she presided over the ceremonial handover power to new Prime Minister Liz Truss at her summer residence in Scotland at Balmoral Castle.
Sep 08, 2022 07:20 PM IST
Queen Elizabeth II dogged by health problems since last October
Sep 08, 2022 07:17 PM IST
Changing of Guard called off at Buckingham Palace
The traditional ceremony of the Changing of the Guard, which was supposed to take place outside the Buckingham Palace on Friday morning, has been called off amid concerns over the Queen's health.
Sep 08, 2022 07:09 PM IST
May the blessings of the Lord strengthen and comfort Queen, her family: Archbishop of Westminster
Sep 08, 2022 06:56 PM IST
All of Queen's children now at her side, says report
All of Queen Elizabeth II's four children including Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward are now at Balmoral Castle in Scotland with the British monarch, ITV reported on Thursday evening.
Sep 08, 2022 06:42 PM IST
Britain's Prince Charles is now with Queen Elizabeth II, BBC news reported on Thursday evening.
Sep 08, 2022 06:34 PM IST
Duke & Duchess of Sussex to travel to Scotland
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex- Prince Harry and his wife Meghan- will be travelling to Scotland, a spokesperson for the couple said, according to reports on Thursday evening.
Sep 08, 2022 06:15 PM IST
Prayers of nation with the Queen, tweets Church of England
Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, expressed concerns over Queen Elizabeth II's health and said “My prayers, and the prayers of people across the Church of England and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today.”
“May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral,” the Archbishop tweeted.
Sep 08, 2022 06:03 PM IST
Whole country will be deeply concerned by news from Buckingham Palace: UK PM Liz Truss
Newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss, who met the Queen just two days back after taking charge as PM, tweeted on Thursday, "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.
My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."
Sep 08, 2022 06:00 PM IST
‘Thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty and the Royal Family’: Rishi Sunak
Sep 08, 2022 05:57 PM IST
Queen placed under medical supervision
The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, according to the Buckingham Palace.