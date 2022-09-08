Home / World News / Queen Elizabeth II health LIVE| All of Queen's children now at her side: Report
Queen Elizabeth II health LIVE| All of Queen's children now at her side: Report

Updated on Sep 08, 2022 07:20 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II health LIVE updates: Issuing a statement, the Buckingham Paklace said, "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision

On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth II canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.
On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth II canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Queen Elizabeth II, who is Britain's longest serving monarch, is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after doctors became concerned for her health, according to the Buckingham Palace.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the palace said in a statement that sparked deep concern.

The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest. On Tuesday, she presided over the ceremonial handover power to new Prime Minister Liz Truss at her summer residence in Scotland at Balmoral Castle.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 08, 2022 07:20 PM IST

    Queen Elizabeth II dogged by health problems since last October

  • Sep 08, 2022 07:17 PM IST

    Changing of Guard called off at Buckingham Palace

    The traditional ceremony of the Changing of the Guard, which was supposed to take place outside the Buckingham Palace on Friday morning, has been called off amid concerns over the Queen's health. 

  • Sep 08, 2022 07:09 PM IST

    May the blessings of the Lord strengthen and comfort Queen, her family: Archbishop of Westminster

  • Sep 08, 2022 06:56 PM IST

    All of Queen's children now at her side, says report

    All of Queen Elizabeth II's four children including Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward are now at Balmoral Castle in Scotland with the British monarch, ITV reported on Thursday evening. 

  • Sep 08, 2022 06:42 PM IST

    Prince Charles now with Queen, says report Elizabeth II: Report

    Britain's Prince Charles is now with Queen Elizabeth II, BBC news reported on Thursday evening. 

  • Sep 08, 2022 06:34 PM IST

    Duke & Duchess of Sussex to travel to Scotland

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex- Prince Harry and his wife Meghan- will be travelling to Scotland, a spokesperson for the couple said, according to reports on Thursday evening. 

  • Sep 08, 2022 06:15 PM IST

    Prayers of nation with the Queen, tweets Church of England

    Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, expressed concerns over Queen Elizabeth II's health and said “My prayers, and the prayers of people across the Church of England and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today.”

    “May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral,” the Archbishop tweeted. 

  • Sep 08, 2022 06:03 PM IST

    Whole country will be deeply concerned by news from Buckingham Palace: UK PM Liz Truss

    Newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss, who met the Queen just two days back after taking charge as PM, tweeted on Thursday, "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.

    My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

  • Sep 08, 2022 06:00 PM IST

    ‘Thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty and the Royal Family’: Rishi Sunak

  • Sep 08, 2022 05:57 PM IST

    Queen placed under medical supervision

    The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, according to the Buckingham Palace.

Two days back, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss met Queen Elizabeth II, after taking charge.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss in the House of Commons in central London.
On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth II canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.
Queen Elizabeth II Health Concerns: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace balcony.
Turkey Wildfire: Hundreds of homes and at least two hotels were evacuated.
China Sichuan Earthquake: Soldiers clear debris to search for survivors at an earthquake hit Moxi Town of Luding County.
Liz Truss: Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss opens a debate on UK Energy costs in the House of Commons in central London.
Russia-Ukraine War: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives to visit a children's hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Sri Lanka Crisis: A Sri Lankan flag is waved by a protester.
China: The man, identified only by his surname, Hu, and a partner were collecting pine nuts.
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attending a meeting.
Hong Kong Coronavirus: People cross a footbridge in Hong Kong.
Steve Bannon: Former US President Donald Trump's White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.
Volker Turk: Volker Turk is the proposed next High Commissioner for Human Rights.
