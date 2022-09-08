Britain's new king Charles on the Queen's death: 'Greatest sadness…'
Charles, Britain's new king, released the following statement on Thursday after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.
"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.
"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.
"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."
Elizabeth, the queen who moved with a changing world
A dignified, dependable figure who reigned longer than any other British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II helped steer the institution into the modern world, stripping away court ritual and making it somewhat more open and accessible, all in the glare of an increasingly intrusive and often hostile media.
