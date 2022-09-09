Mumbai Dabbawalas mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II- ‘Had a very close relationship’
Subhash also shared a letter he received from the Duke and Duchess of Sussexx in 2019, thanking him for the "beautiful jewellery" and a letter that he had sent to Harry and Megan on Prince Archie’s birthday.
As the world went into mourning with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Mumbai Dabbawala Association - which claims to have ‘very close relations with the royal family' - also expressed their sorrow on the demise of the longest-serving British monarch.
Subhash Talekar, the chairman of the association told news agency ANI on Friday, "The Mumbai Dabbawala Association has had a very close relationship with the British Royal Family ever since Prince Charles visited India. Offering his condolences, he said “We are very sad to hear about the death of Queen Elizabeth II and all Dabbawalas pray that her soul rests in peace.”
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have asked me to thank you for your very kind letter and gift sent on the occasion of the birth of Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. It was so thoughtful of you to write as you did and to send the beautiful jewellery, Their Royal Highnesses have asked me to send you their warmest thanks and best wishes,” the letter to Subash from the Kensington Palace read.
Meanwhile, condolences poured in from around the world after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who had been on the throne since 1952. Leaders and politicians took to Twitter to mourn the death of the British Queen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Elizabeth 'a stalwart of our times.' Paying tribute, he said that "she personified dignity and decency in public life,” in a tweet.
Events in Bengaluru this weekend: Plays, cloud summits, live concerts and more
Even when parts of the city battle with flooding and waterlogging, Bengaluru has various events scheduled this weekend to cater to your eclectic tastes. Basic Theatre Workshop: For ages 12 and above, organised by Yours Truly Theatre on Saturday at 10:30 am for three and half hours for Rs 5,000 a head.2. Unpopular Opinions: A live stand-up comedy performance by Rupen Paul and Gautham Govindam for those who are not easily offended.
Waterlogging near Nashik temples amid heavy rain in Maharashtra. Video
Heavy downpour in Maharashtra has hit several parts of the state, and in Nashik, about 160 km from capital city of Mumbai, a swollen Godavari river has led to waterlogging near several shrines. In a video shared by news agency ANI, temples can be seen partially submerged after a spell of heavy rain. Nashik is among prominent Hindu pilgrim sites. Trimbakeshwar Temple, Shree Someshwar Temple and other shrines are frequented by devotees.
Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Azad market; 6 feared trapped
An under-construction four-storey building in Delhi's Azad Market area collapsed on Friday morning. Four persons injured in the incident have been moved to the hospital for treatment and at least six are still feared trapped, according to fire department officials. According to initial information, five persons were believed to be trapped beneath the debris. However, the officials revised their estimate to at least six after rescuing three people.
Delhiwale: Happy birthday, Tolstoy
Sonu, the shoe repairer, sits by the lane’s signage that bears the writer’s name in Hindi, English, Punjabi, Urdu, but not in Russian. Sonu has been running this stall for more than a decade. Pointing to the Jamun tree above, he says “their season ended some days ago… the jamuns would keep falling on me, they were delicious.”
Chandigarh records hottest September day since 2020
With rain continuing to elude the city, the maximum temperature rose from 35.1C on Wednesday to 36.2C on Thursday, making it the hottest September day since 2020, according to the India Meteorological Department. At 36.2C, Thursday's maximum temperature was three degrees above normal and highest since 36.6C on September 22, 2020. Thursday was also the hottest day this year since August 10 when the maximum temperature had gone up to 36.4C.
