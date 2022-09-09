Charles: The King who believes in healing power of Yoga, Ayurveda
The 73-year-old King, who has made several visits to India as the Prince of Wales over the years, has focussed many of his charitable efforts on India through his British Asian Trust – founded by him in 2007 to tackle poverty and hardship in South Asia.
King Charles III, Britain's new monarch who ascended to the throne on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, has a strong connection with India and its age-old traditions of Yoga and Ayurveda.
The 73-year-old King, who has made several visits to India as the Prince of Wales over the years, has focussed many of his charitable efforts on India through his British Asian Trust – founded by him in 2007 to tackle poverty and hardship in South Asia.
The royal spoke of his “great love for India” when he launched an emergency COVID appeal last year and helped raise millions during India’s severe pandemic wave.
Also read: King Charles III takes reigns | New order of succession to the British throne
“Like many others, I have a great love for India and have enjoyed many wonderful visits to the country. Indian aid and ingenuity has been a support to other countries throughout this immensely difficult time. As India has helped others, so now must we help India,” he said at the time.
It was in the wake of Covid that he reflected upon the healing and therapeutic power of Yoga, which he described as an “accessible practice” that helps manage stress.
“This pandemic has emphasised the importance of preparedness, resilience and the need for an approach which addresses the health and welfare of the whole person as part of society, and which does not merely focus on the symptoms alone,” he said, in a recorded video message for a virtual healthcare event called Wellness After Covid in May last year.
Also read: Unusual rights of Charles III: No passport, No driving license and all the swans
“As part of that approach, therapeutic, evidenced-informed yoga can contribute to health and healing. By its very nature, Yoga is an accessible practice which provides practitioners with ways to manage stress, build resilience and promote healing,” he said.
Back in April 2018, he hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Science Museum in London to launch a new Ayurvedic Centre of Excellence, aimed at creating a first-of-its-kind global network for evidence-based research on Yoga and Ayurveda. His wife Camilla, now the Queen Consort, is also believed to practice Yoga.
As the Prince of Wales, Charles has been a very vocal supporter of causes related to the environment and has been an ardent voice against the ravages of climate change. He has spoken regularly about India’s important role in meeting the global climate action targets.
“With India’s global reach and robust private sector, I believe there are some key ways we can work together to accelerate our efforts and build a more sustainable future. Firstly, we need to focus on accelerating the flow of private capital to support the transition,” he said in an address to the India Global Forum (IGF) in July last year.
Also read: Britain's new king Charles on the Queen's death: 'Greatest sadness…'
“I know that renewable energy, particularly solar power, is rapidly gaining ground in India and is an excellent example to the rest of the world,” he said.
The royal is also focussed on natural farming techniques and has campaigned for a clear set of "global farm metrics" to create sustainable supply chains.
“With agriculture being so critical to the Indian economy, there is a real opportunity to explore how such metrics could support the lives and livelihoods of farmers in India as well as wider supply chains and markets,” he said in his message at the IGF summit.
“With India being a global centre of technology and innovation, combined with a deep connection to nature and harmony, you have an absolutely vital role to play in this effort. Particularly, in view of India’s wealth of entrepreneurial talent,” he added.
With his accession to the British throne, Charles has also become Head of the Commonwealth, an association of 56 independent countries including India and 2.4 billion people. For 14 of these countries, as well as the UK, the King is the Head of State.
These countries, known as the Commonwealth realms, are: Australia, Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, St Christopher and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, New Zealand, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu.
Also read: Prince William and Kate's new titles and roles as Charles becomes King
As monarch, King Charles III marks a new royal chapter for the UK with many changes set to take place over the course of the days and weeks ahead. For the first time since 1952, the national anthem will be played with the words "God Save the King" and new coinage will now bear his insignia.
The symbolic high point of his accession will be the coronation when Charles is formally crowned. Due to the lengthy preparations required, the coronation is not likely to happen any time soon.
Charles is the oldest and longest-serving heir-apparent in British history. He will also be the oldest person to become King in British history.
Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.
-
‘India, China won’t give up on Iraqi crude oil', says Iraqi SOMO chief
Iraq has received requests to increase the quantities of crude oil it exports to Asia, the head of state oil marketer SOMO told state news agency INA on Friday. China and India will not give up on Iraqi crude oil even if Russian oil is currently offered to them at a discount, Alaa al-Yasiri said, adding that his country is exporting all surplus quantities of crude that are available for export.
-
World’s oldest known amputation from 31k years ago, and the myths it busts
In 2020, archaeologists excavated a skeleton from a burial site in Borneo and were struck by the fact that the lower left leg was missing, the wound having healed in a way that indicated a surgical amputation. Before this, the earliest evidence of surgical amputation was from around 7,000 years ago. The findings on the Borneo excavation were published in Nature this week. The site is in the Sangkulirang-Mankalihat region of Indonesia's East Kalimantan province.
-
Day of mourning and reflection: UK high commissioner to India on Queen’s demise
British high commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Friday mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Speaking in Hindi first and then in English, Ellis said it is a “day of grief” and also “a day of reflection”. Read: Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96: A look at her 3 visits to IndiaThe 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II passed away 'peacefully' on Thursday after a year-long period of ill-health.
-
Russian invasion of Ukraine caused over $97 billion in damages: Report
Russia's invasion caused over $97 billion in direct damages to Ukraine through June 1, but it could cost nearly $350 billion to rebuild the country, a report released Friday by the World Bank, Ukrainian government and European Commission shows. Overall, the report estimated Ukraine's reconstruction needs would reach $349 billion, as of June 1, or about 1.6 times the country's $200 billion gross domestic product in 2021.
-
Islamic State jihadists seize northern Mali town: Report
Dozens of civilians are dead after jihadists affiliated with the Islamic State group attacked a village in northern Mali, a local elected official and an armed group leader told AFP. Talataye, about 150 kilometres (93 miles) from the city of Gao, has been the frequent scene of fighting in Mali's decade-long security crisis, as it is located at the heart of competing areas of influence.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics