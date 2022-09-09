Prince William and Kate's new titles and roles as Charles becomes King

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to adopt new titles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Shortly after Buckingham Palace announced Thursday the Queen had died, social media handles operated by Kensington Palace - the official residence of the royal couple - was updated to refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of both Cornwall and Cambridge.

Traditionally, the title of Duke of Cornwall is held by the eldest son of the reigning monarch while his wife is given the title of Duchess. Until the Queen's death William and Kate were known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - titles bestowed in April 2011.

Additionally, the couple is also expected to inherit the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

The title was previously held by Charles until the Queen's death.

William and Kate married in 2011 and have three children - George, Charlotte and Louis.

In August 2022, a YouGov poll put William and Kate as the British public's second and third-favourite royals, trailing only the Queen.

"I think William and Kate mirror, in many ways, a young queen and Philip," veteran royal correspondent Robert Jobson told news agency AFP. "They're not so young now, but in that respect they will certainly give the monarchy, after such old monarchs, a sense of modernity that is probably needed to help with its continuity."