Prince William and Kate's new titles and roles as Charles becomes King
Queen Elizabeth II Death: Prince William and Kate have so far been known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, titles that were bestowed upon them in April 2011 by the Queen.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to adopt new titles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Shortly after Buckingham Palace announced Thursday the Queen had died, social media handles operated by Kensington Palace - the official residence of the royal couple - was updated to refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of both Cornwall and Cambridge.
Traditionally, the title of Duke of Cornwall is held by the eldest son of the reigning monarch while his wife is given the title of Duchess. Until the Queen's death William and Kate were known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - titles bestowed in April 2011.
Additionally, the couple is also expected to inherit the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.
The title was previously held by Charles until the Queen's death.
William and Kate married in 2011 and have three children - George, Charlotte and Louis.
In August 2022, a YouGov poll put William and Kate as the British public's second and third-favourite royals, trailing only the Queen.
"I think William and Kate mirror, in many ways, a young queen and Philip," veteran royal correspondent Robert Jobson told news agency AFP. "They're not so young now, but in that respect they will certainly give the monarchy, after such old monarchs, a sense of modernity that is probably needed to help with its continuity."
-
Austria's Volker Turk set to become next UN human rights chief
The United Nations on Thursday approved Austrian diplomat Volker Turk to be its new high commissioner for human rights, replacing former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet in the sensitive, high-profile post. Turk, currently serving as assistant secretary general for policy, was tapped by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday and approved by the UN General Assembly by consensus on Thursday, to applause.
-
In Pak, UN chief's appeal to world on climate change: 'Let’s stop sleepwalking'
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan as he arrived Friday to assess damage from record floods that have killed over 1,300 people (according to the Associated Press) and left over half a million others homeless and displaced. Guterres's trip comes less than two weeks after he appealed for $160 million in emergency funding to Pakistan. In Pakistan, the UN chief was received by deputy foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar.
-
‘Isolated’ North Korea may begin Covid jabs, Kim Jong Un suggests
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has suggested that the isolated country could begin COVID-19 vaccinations in November, state media reported on Friday. In a speech on Thursday to the North Korean national assembly, Kim cited World Health Organization warnings that the winter could see a resurgence in coronavirus infections. “Therefore, along with responsible vaccination, we should recommend that all residents wear masks to protect their health from November," he said, without elaborating.
-
King Charles III takes reigns | New order of succession to the British throne
Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son Charles, who took the regnal name of Charles III, took charge as the king on Thursday after the death of the UK's longest-serving monarch at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Queen Elizabeth II, who was 96, reigned for 70 years. As the 73-years-old Charles becomes Britain's king, his sons - William and Harry - and their grandchildren are next in succession for the monarchy.
-
What changes with incoming King Charles: Notes, coins, stamps and even anthems
From the national anthem to notes, coins, stamps, postboxes and passports: many aspects of life in Britain and beyond will change with the accession of Charles to the throne. Queen Elizabeth II's effigy on currency and cypher on insignia will also be replaced with those of the new king. The EIIR royal cypher, for Elizabeth II Regina, will have to change on new postboxes. The insignia on police helmets will likewise change.
