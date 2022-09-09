King Charles III takes reigns | New order of succession to the British throne
The queen's death came after the palace announced on Thursday that doctors were "concerned" for her health and recommended she stayed under medical supervision.
Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son Charles, who took the regnal name of Charles III, took charge as the king on Thursday after the death of the UK's longest-serving monarch at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Queen Elizabeth II, who was 96, reigned for 70 years.
As the 73-years-old Charles becomes Britain’s king, his sons - William and Harry - and their grandchildren are next in succession for the monarchy.
Here are the first 10 people in order of succession:
|1. Prince William, the elder son of Charles and the late Princess Diana. He is married to Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.
|40 years old
|2. Eldest son of William and Kate, Prince George of Cambridge.
|12 years old
|3. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge.
|8 years old
|4. Youngest son of William and Kate, Prince Louis of Cambridge.
|4 years old
|5. Prince Harry, the younger son of Charles and Diana.
|37 years old
|6. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, born to Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
|2 years old
|7. Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, daughter of Harry and Meghan.
|15 months old
|8. Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s second-eldest son.
|62 years old
|9. Princess Beatrice, elder daughter of Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson.
|34 years old
|10. Sienna Elizabeth, daughter of Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
|12 months old
What changes with incoming King Charles: Notes, coins, stamps and even anthems
From the national anthem to notes, coins, stamps, postboxes and passports: many aspects of life in Britain and beyond will change with the accession of Charles to the throne. Queen Elizabeth II's effigy on currency and cypher on insignia will also be replaced with those of the new king. The EIIR royal cypher, for Elizabeth II Regina, will have to change on new postboxes. The insignia on police helmets will likewise change.
Queen Elizabeth accepted limitations, dedicated her life to being the Queen
Queen Elizabeth II's death marks the end of an era not just for the people of Great Britain but also for the people of the Commonwealth and indeed the whole world bearing in mind the standards she stood for and the values she upheld. Came the magnificent Coronation ceremony. The Queen treasured tradition but was not an obscurantist. The unity of Great Britain including Northern Ireland and Scotland was vital for her.
Charles' succession stirs Caribbean calls for removal of ruler as head of state
The prime minister of Jamaica said his country would mourn Elizabeth, and his counterpart in Antigua and Barbuda ordered flags to half-staff until the day of her burial. But in some quarters, there are doubts about the role a distant monarch should play in the 21st century. Earlier this year, some Commonwealth leaders expressed unease at a summit in Kigali, Rwanda, about the passage of leadership of the 54-nation club from Elizabeth to Charles.
'Op Unicorn' or 'London Bridge is down'? Queen Elizabeth II's funeral plan
Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday after serving the throne for nearly 70 years. Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne at the age of 32 after succeeding her father king George VI in 1952. Here's how Operation Unicorn will be carried out: 1. Buckingham Palace already had a plan in place for the Queen's funeral - codenamed 'London Bridge' - had she died in London. This plan was codenamed 'Operation Unicorn.'
