Unusual rights of Charles III: No passport, No driving license and all the swans
King Charles III: King Charles III will travel overseas without a passport; he will not need one as travel documents are issued in his own name.
King Charles III - the new ruler of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms following the death Thursday of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II - will have some unusual rights, which include travelling without a passport, driving without a licence and owning all the mute swans in England.
Here's a list of the unusual rights King Charles III will have:
No licence or passport
King Charles III will travel overseas without a passport; he will not need one as travel documents are issued in his own name.
The king will also be the only person in Britain who can drive without a licence.
Two birthdays
Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, had two birthdays - her actual birthday on April 21 and an official public celebration on the second Tuesday in June.
Charles' birthday is on November 14 - during the winter months - and so he too is likely to have an 'official birthday' - a warmer month that is considered better for public celebration.
No voting
The British monarch cannot vote or run for public office as he or she must remain strictly neutral in political affairs.
Read more: What changes with incoming King Charles: Notes, coins, stamps and even anthems
All the swans
Since the 12th century, unmarked mute swans in waters across England and Wales are considered the property of the monarch!
Royal warrant
Companies that regularly supply the monarch with goods and services will be issued a royal warrant by King Charles III. The warrant authorises the companies to use the royal arms on their goods.
-
King Charles III- Britain's new monarch: 10 points
The eldest son of Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II - Charles - has taKing Charles III-as he will be called-'s his mother's place on the throne following her death on Thursday. Here are 10 points on Britain's King Charles III: 1. King Charles III is the first child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Read more: Prince William and Kate's new titles and roles as Charles becomes King 5.
-
Prince William and Kate's new titles and roles as Charles becomes King
Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to adopt new titles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Shortly after Buckingham Palace announced Thursday the Queen had died, social media handles operated by Kensington Palace - the official residence of the royal couple - was updated to refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of both Cornwall and Cambridge.
-
Austria's Volker Turk set to become next UN human rights chief
The United Nations on Thursday approved Austrian diplomat Volker Turk to be its new high commissioner for human rights, replacing former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet in the sensitive, high-profile post. Turk, currently serving as assistant secretary general for policy, was tapped by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday and approved by the UN General Assembly by consensus on Thursday, to applause.
-
In Pak, UN chief's appeal to world on climate change: 'Let’s stop sleepwalking'
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan as he arrived Friday to assess damage from record floods that have killed over 1,300 people (according to the Associated Press) and left over half a million others homeless and displaced. Guterres's trip comes less than two weeks after he appealed for $160 million in emergency funding to Pakistan. In Pakistan, the UN chief was received by deputy foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar.
-
‘Isolated’ North Korea may begin Covid jabs, Kim Jong Un suggests
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has suggested that the isolated country could begin COVID-19 vaccinations in November, state media reported on Friday. In a speech on Thursday to the North Korean national assembly, Kim cited World Health Organization warnings that the winter could see a resurgence in coronavirus infections. “Therefore, along with responsible vaccination, we should recommend that all residents wear masks to protect their health from November," he said, without elaborating.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics