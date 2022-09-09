King Charles III- Britain's new monarch: 10 points
Britain's King Charles III: King Charles III will succeed his mother- Queen Elizabeth II- as the king of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms.
The eldest son of Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II - Charles - has taken his mother's place on the throne following her death on Thursday. King Charles III - as he will be called - will succeed his mother as the king of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms.
Here are 10 points on Britain's King Charles III:
1. King Charles III is the first child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
2. Charles, 73, was born at Buckingham Palace in London in 1948.
3. In 1970, he graduated from the University of Cambridge with a Bachelor of Arts degree; Cambridge would later award him a Master of Arts degree.
4. In 1969, the Queen made Charles the Prince of Wales after he spent a term at the University College of Wales at Aberystwyth.
5. Charles would spend the next few years serving in both the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.
6. In 1981, he married Lady Diana Spencer, who became Princess of Wales. The couple had two sons - the princes William and Harry, who are now the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge, and Sussex, respectively.
7. Charles and Diana agreed to separate in 1992.
8. In 1997, Diana was killed in a car accident in Paris.
9. In 2005, Charles married Camilla, who was given the title of Duchess of Cornwall and will now be called the Queen Consort.
10. The couple lived at Clarence House, a royal residence on The Mall in London.
Prince William and Kate's new titles and roles as Charles becomes King
Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to adopt new titles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Shortly after Buckingham Palace announced Thursday the Queen had died, social media handles operated by Kensington Palace - the official residence of the royal couple - was updated to refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of both Cornwall and Cambridge.
Austria's Volker Turk set to become next UN human rights chief
The United Nations on Thursday approved Austrian diplomat Volker Turk to be its new high commissioner for human rights, replacing former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet in the sensitive, high-profile post. Turk, currently serving as assistant secretary general for policy, was tapped by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday and approved by the UN General Assembly by consensus on Thursday, to applause.
In Pak, UN chief's appeal to world on climate change: 'Let’s stop sleepwalking'
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan as he arrived Friday to assess damage from record floods that have killed over 1,300 people (according to the Associated Press) and left over half a million others homeless and displaced. Guterres's trip comes less than two weeks after he appealed for $160 million in emergency funding to Pakistan. In Pakistan, the UN chief was received by deputy foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar.
‘Isolated’ North Korea may begin Covid jabs, Kim Jong Un suggests
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has suggested that the isolated country could begin COVID-19 vaccinations in November, state media reported on Friday. In a speech on Thursday to the North Korean national assembly, Kim cited World Health Organization warnings that the winter could see a resurgence in coronavirus infections. “Therefore, along with responsible vaccination, we should recommend that all residents wear masks to protect their health from November," he said, without elaborating.
King Charles III takes reigns | New order of succession to the British throne
Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son Charles, who took the regnal name of Charles III, took charge as the king on Thursday after the death of the UK's longest-serving monarch at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Queen Elizabeth II, who was 96, reigned for 70 years. As the 73-years-old Charles becomes Britain's king, his sons - William and Harry - and their grandchildren are next in succession for the monarchy.
