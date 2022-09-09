Charles III's set to deliver first address as Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III First Address: Ahead of the address, King Charles III greeted crowds outside Buckingham Palace upon his return to London with Camilla, the new Queen Consort.
King Charles III is set to make his first address on Friday as Britain mourns the death of the country's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday at the age of 96. He will officially succeed as the new monarch tomorrow.
Ahead of the address, King Charles III greeted crowds outside Buckingham Palace upon his return to London with Camilla, the new Queen Consort.
Camilla, the new Queen Consort, held back while the King greeted people. The couple went to look at the hundreds of floral tributes laid outside the palace for Queen Elizabeth II.
Charles will be officially proclaimed King at the Accession Council on Saturday in a ceremony which will be televised for the first time.
British MPs paid their tribute to the Queen with new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss describing the monarch as "one of the greatest leaders the world has ever known".
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said her death "robs our country of its stillest point, its greatest comfort, at precisely a time when we need those things most".
Former PM Boris Johnson described the Queen as "Elizabeth the Great", adding she had "worked so hard for the good of her country, not just now but for generations to come".
Netflix series "The Crown" pauses production after Queen Elizabeth II's death
Netflix historical drama "The Crown" will pause production on the show's fifth season following Queen Elizabeth II's death, the producers announced on Friday. Read more: Queen's former chef reminisces 1st time he met the monarch: 'Her dogs chased me' The Emmy-winning series, created by Peter Morgan, centers on Queen Elizabeth II and is currently filming its sixth season. The show has charted the monarch's life through multiple decades. The show will conclude after Season 6.
Shock, tears as British Airways pilot announces Queen's death mid-flight
A British Airways pilot made a mid-air announcement about the demise of Queen Elizabeth II – England's longest-serving monarch – leaving the passengers in shock, tears and disbelief. A video clip posted on Twitter on Friday, showed the passengers and crew of the London-bound flight mourning the Queen's death. The video was shared by a Twitter user named Michael Capiraso. Elizabeth II died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96.
The new Queen Consort: 10 points on Camilla, King Charles III's wife
With Charles III's accession to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, Camilla has become the Queen Consort, taking on a new and more significant role alongside her husband. In 1971, Charles joined the Royal Navy while Camilla married cavalry officer Andrew Parker Bowles. Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in 1981. Charles and Diana divorced in 1996. In 1999, Camilla moved into Clarence House to be with Charles.
Queen Elizabeth II's last hours before her family dashed to deathbed
It began with a short but worrying statement. Less than 48 hours after a frail but smiling Queen Elizabeth II was photographed appointing new Prime Minister Liz Truss, her doctors said they were "concerned". The announcement at 12:32 pm (1132 GMT) sent shockwaves through parliament, where MPs had gathered to hear Truss announce a two-year freeze on energy bills. Other members of the family, however, faced a long and ultimately unsuccessful dash from London.
Charles: The King who believes in healing power of Yoga, Ayurveda
King Charles III, Britain's new monarch who ascended to the throne on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, has a strong connection with India and its age-old traditions of Yoga and Ayurveda. It was in the wake of Covid that he reflected upon the healing and therapeutic power of Yoga, which he described as an “accessible practice” that helps manage stress.
