Why Kate Middleton didn't accompany Prince William to be with the Queen

Published on Sep 09, 2022 05:49 PM IST

ByHT News Desk

As the British royal family rushed to Scotland Thursday to be with Queen Elizabeth II in her final Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, stayed back in England - to be with the couple's three children. The Queen, Britain's longest-serving monarch, died late last night.

Prince William flew to Scotland but the Duchess stayed back at Adelaide Cottage. She was spotted leaving to pick up the kids after their first day of a new school term.

Read more: 'Our hearts are broken': UK newspapers mark Queen Elizabeth II's death

"The Duchess of Cambridge has remained in Windsor as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are on their first full day at their new school," Kensington Palace said.

William and Kate moved into the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage in Windsor last week to be closer to their children's new school. All three - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis- will go to the same school for the first time.

Read more: Queen’s former chef reminisces 1st time he met the monarch: ‘Her dogs chased me’

Prince Harry, William also left alone for Scotland, leaving wife Meghan in London on Thursday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were to attend the WellChild awards last evening but cancelled the plan.

    HT News Desk

queen elizabeth ii kate middleton prince william
