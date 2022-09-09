Clueless tourists asked the Queen to take their photo. Then, this happened
Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: A clip of the Queen's former royal protection officer, Richard Griffin, revealing the funny side of the monarch went viral today on Twitter.
Condolences poured in from across the globe after Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, passed away on Thursday at the age of 96.
A clip of the Queen's former royal protection officer, Richard Griffin, revealing the funny side of the monarch went viral today on Twitter. The video credited to Sky News is from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June this year.
In the video, Griffin reminisces the time he accompanied Queen Elizabeth II on a picnic in Scotland where they ran into the American tourists.
"The Queen would always stop and say hello... it was clear from the moment we first stopped they hadn't recognised (her)," he told Sky News.
The tourists told the Queen where they are coming from and where they are headed. Unwittingly, they asked the Queen where she lives.
The Queen replied, "I live in London, but I've got a holiday home just the other side of the hills'," Griffin recalled.
The tourists then asked the monarch whether she has met the Queen.
"Well, I haven't, but Dickie here meets her regularly," she quickly replied, referring to Griffin.
"The amazed tourists then turned towards me," Griffin said and asked, "what is she like?"
“I told them she can be very cantankerous at times, but she's got a lovely sense of humour.”
Still unaware that they were standing with the Queen of Britain, the tourists asked the monarch to take a photo of them with Griffin.
The Queen obliged, Griffin said.
After the chance meeting, the Queen laughed and told Griffin, “I'd love to be a fly on the wall when he shows those photographs to friends in America.”
"Hopefully, someone tells him who I am," the monarch said.
