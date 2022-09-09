Royal mourning to last until 7 days after Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: A gun salute will be fired in London at 1 p.m. (1200 GMT) in Hyde Park, with one round fired for each year of the 96-year-old queen's life, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
Britain's royal family will observe a period of mourning that ends on the seventh day after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, with flags at royal residences to remain at half mast.
"Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King's wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen's Funeral," a statement said.
Read more: Unusual rights of Charles III: No passport, No driving license and all the swans
The palace did not say when the funeral would be held, but it is likely to take place around 11 days after the queen's death on Thursday.
Buckingham Palace said flags at royal residences would remain at half mast until the morning after the mourning period and that royal residences would remain closed, although floral tributes could be left outside.
-
When Nizam of Hyderabad gifted 300-diamond-studded necklace to the Queen
Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday at the Balmoral castle in Scotland. Among the many iconic pieces she owned was one gifted by the Nizam of Hyderabad as a wedding present. Photos shared along with the Instagram post show the necklace, Queen Elizabeth II and Kate Middleton wearing the necklace. The necklace is part of the display at Buckingham Palace.
-
Unusual rights of Charles III: No passport, No driving license and all the swans
Two birthdays Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, had two birthdays - her actual birthday on April 21 and an official public celebration on the second Tuesday in June. Royal warrant Companies that regularly supply the monarch with goods and services will be issued a royal warrant by King Charles III. The warrant authorises the companies to use the royal arms on their goods.
-
King Charles III- Britain's new monarch: 10 points
The eldest son of Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II - Charles - has taKing Charles III-as he will be called-'s his mother's place on the throne following her death on Thursday. Here are 10 points on Britain's King Charles III: 1. King Charles III is the first child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Read more: Prince William and Kate's new titles and roles as Charles becomes King 5.
-
Prince William and Kate's new titles and roles as Charles becomes King
Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to adopt new titles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Shortly after Buckingham Palace announced Thursday the Queen had died, social media handles operated by Kensington Palace - the official residence of the royal couple - was updated to refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of both Cornwall and Cambridge.
-
Austria's Volker Turk set to become next UN human rights chief
The United Nations on Thursday approved Austrian diplomat Volker Turk to be its new high commissioner for human rights, replacing former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet in the sensitive, high-profile post. Turk, currently serving as assistant secretary general for policy, was tapped by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday and approved by the UN General Assembly by consensus on Thursday, to applause.
