When Nizam of Hyderabad gifted 300-diamond-studded necklace to the Queen

Published on Sep 09, 2022 02:48 PM IST

The Queen was considered a fashion icon throughout her life and reportedly owned some of the most expensive jewellery in the world.

ByMallika Soni

Britain’s longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday at the Balmoral castle in Scotland. The Queen was considered a fashion icon throughout her life and reportedly owned some of the most expensive jewellery in the world. Among the many iconic pieces she owned was one gifted by the Nizam of Hyderabad as a wedding present.

In 1947, Asaf Jah VII, the Nizam of Hyderabad gifted the Queen the necklace as her wedding gift, the Royal Family shared on Instagram.

“Nizam had left instructions with the firm of Cartier in London that Princess Elizabeth should select a wedding gift herself, and this platinum necklace set with approximately 300 diamonds was chosen," the caption read.

Queen Elizabeth II continued to wear the necklace throughout her reign, the Royal family social media handle said adding that the monarch also loaned the neckless to The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.

The necklace is part of the display at Buckingham Palace.

