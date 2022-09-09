Queen’s former chef reminisces 1st time he met the monarch: ‘Her dogs chased me’

As Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, her personal chef who worked for her for over a decade expressed “profound sadness” over the Queen's demise.

“I cooked breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner for the most amazing lady. It is an incredibly sad day”, Darren McGrady told CNN.

“I’m feeling those sorts of pains in my stomach as if I lost a loved one."

The chef travelled around the world with the Queen and the royals and had met the Queen for the first time at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where she died.

Rest In Peace Your Majesty. Thank you for your service. And thank you for letting me cook for you for eleven years. Memories I will hold dear forever. #TheNationsGrandmother #RIP #TheQueen — Darren McGrady (@DarrenMcGrady) September 8, 2022

“I am so glad the Queen is able to be at Balmoral right now. This is her happy place, her place. She smiles wider at Balmoral. With many happy memories. Her jewel in the highlands. Balmoral is where she would have wanted to be…for the inevitable," Darren McGrady said in a tweet.

I am so glad The Queen is able to be at Balmoral right now. This is her happy place, her place. She smiles wider at Balmoral. With many happy memories. Her jewel in the highlands. Balmoral is where she would have wanted to be... for the inevitable. 😥#GodSaveTheQueen — Darren McGrady (@DarrenMcGrady) September 8, 2022

The chef recalled meeting the Queen as she walked her corgis at Balmoral which led to a funny moment between the pair.

Read more: What happens to Queen Elizabeth II's beloved dogs now

When he met the Queen for the first time, she was walking with her dogs along the river at Balmoral Castle and the corgis started chasing McGrady.

“The Queen just laughed out loud,” he told CNN.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON