Kate Middleton hailed for ‘very good change of mind’ over breaking tradition with Prince Louis’ birthday photo

A royal commentator has praised Kate Middleton for a "very good change of mind" over a birthday photo of her youngest son, Prince Louis. Kate marked Louis’ birthday by uploading a photo of the six-year-old. It was shared to the social media pages of The Prince and Princess of Wales. Kate Middleton has been hailed for ‘very good change of mind’ over breaking the tradition with Prince Louis’ birthday photo (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)(AFP)

The Waleses typically share an image of their children ahead of their birthdays. This year, however, they broke the tradition, initially worrying fans. No photo of Louis was previously shared.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

‘It was a very good change of mind’

Royal commentator Angela Levin said, according to GB News, "He's delightful, mischievous, fun and a real sweetie. When the photograph didn't come through the night that it usually does, with the embargo for the papers, I thought, I can't bear this.”

"Perhaps his mother's not well enough even to do this photograph. But when it came through mid-morning the next day, I thought it was absolutely wonderful, a beautiful photograph. He's smiling,” Levin continued. "You can see the difference between a five-year-old and a six-year-old. He looked much more grown up, and he had one missing tooth down there and I wanted to give him a huge hug."

She added, "They changed their mind. They weren't going to do it, and then they thought they wanted to thank the public. We love her children. It's very nice that she did change her mind because I think there would have been a lot of worry and awful rumours if she hadn't. So it was a very good change of mind and it was done her way by herself taking the picture and good luck to her."

Mail on Sunday Editor-at-Large Charlotte Griffiths previously told GB News that Kate capturing and posting a new photo of Louis is a sign she is “getting better.” “I think the fact she’s taken this photo is a sign she’s getting better,” she said. “It takes a lot of time and energy.”