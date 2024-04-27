 Kate Middleton hailed for ‘very good change of mind’ over breaking tradition with Prince Louis’ birthday photo | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kate Middleton hailed for ‘very good change of mind’ over breaking tradition with Prince Louis’ birthday photo

BySumanti Sen
Apr 27, 2024 02:51 AM IST

A royal commentator has praised Kate Middleton for a "very good change of mind" over a birthday photo of her youngest son, Prince Louis

A royal commentator has praised Kate Middleton for a "very good change of mind" over a birthday photo of her youngest son, Prince Louis. Kate marked Louis’ birthday by uploading a photo of the six-year-old. It was shared to the social media pages of The Prince and Princess of Wales.

Kate Middleton has been hailed for ‘very good change of mind’ over breaking the tradition with Prince Louis’ birthday photo (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)(AFP)
Kate Middleton has been hailed for ‘very good change of mind’ over breaking the tradition with Prince Louis’ birthday photo (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)(AFP)

The Waleses typically share an image of their children ahead of their birthdays. This year, however, they broke the tradition, initially worrying fans. No photo of Louis was previously shared.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

‘It was a very good change of mind’

Royal commentator Angela Levin said, according to GB News, "He's delightful, mischievous, fun and a real sweetie. When the photograph didn't come through the night that it usually does, with the embargo for the papers, I thought, I can't bear this.”

"Perhaps his mother's not well enough even to do this photograph. But when it came through mid-morning the next day, I thought it was absolutely wonderful, a beautiful photograph. He's smiling,” Levin continued. "You can see the difference between a five-year-old and a six-year-old. He looked much more grown up, and he had one missing tooth down there and I wanted to give him a huge hug."

She added, "They changed their mind. They weren't going to do it, and then they thought they wanted to thank the public. We love her children. It's very nice that she did change her mind because I think there would have been a lot of worry and awful rumours if she hadn't. So it was a very good change of mind and it was done her way by herself taking the picture and good luck to her."

Mail on Sunday Editor-at-Large Charlotte Griffiths previously told GB News that Kate capturing and posting a new photo of Louis is a sign she is “getting better.” “I think the fact she’s taken this photo is a sign she’s getting better,” she said. “It takes a lot of time and energy.”

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Kate Middleton hailed for ‘very good change of mind’ over breaking tradition with Prince Louis’ birthday photo
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On