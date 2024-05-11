King Charles makes major announcement after Prince Harry ‘snub’: Will this move widen father-son rift?

Amidst the escalating tensions within the royal family, several experts have speculated over the reunion of King Charles and Prince Harry this week. However, both father and son were seemed to be too busy to have some time for each other. While Prince Harry claimed that his father was too occupied with his royal duties and "various other priorities" to meet him, King Charles held a meeting with former England captain David Beckham to talk about his charitable foundation while Harry was in London.(AP )

While the Duke claimed that his father was too occupied with his royal duties and "various other priorities" to meet him, King Charles held a meeting with former England captain David Beckham to talk about his charitable foundation while Harry was in London, according to Daily Mail. It seems that revelation about the King's latest meeting may broaden the father-son rift further.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Duke of Sussex's visit to the UK was scheduled months in advance, but the King's visit to a barracks this week was dubbed as a “surprise”.

It was reported that Harry invited the King to St Paul's Cathedral for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Meanwhile, the Palace has not issued any statement over the monarch not seeing Harry son during his UK visit, despite the Duke mentioning that "it was "great" to be back to his own country. Harry last met his father in February for a brief period when he was diagnosed with cancer.

Meanwhile, the Duke and his wife Meghan Markle received a grand welcome in Nigeria as they landed in the African nation for a three-day tour.

Also Read: Prince Harry sends this hidden message to Prince William and King Charles III at St Paul’s Cathedral

King Charles announces meeting with Prince William after Harry ‘snub’

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles and Prince William will attend a joint engagement on Monday.

During the meeting, the King will officially hand over the job of colonel-in-chief of the Army Corps to William to his son and heir, Prince William.

According to report, the King has seized a military duty intended for Prince Harry and decided to give it to Prince William, despite the fact that the Duke of Duchess served a regiment in Afghanistan.

Earlier, Kensington Palace announced the appointment with the following statement, stressing that the role would have been give to Harry if if he had not resigned from his royal duties in January 2020.

“His Majesty the King will officially hand over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales. In August 2023, following His Majesty’s Accession, the King was pleased to announce military appointments including that the Prince of Wales would become Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps. The role was previously held by His Majesty the King, as Prince of Wales, for 31 years.”