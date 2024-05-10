Prince Harry sends this hidden message to Prince William and King Charles III at St Paul’s Cathedral

Prince Harry may have made a sartorial choice to convey a hidden message to his “beloved brother and archnemesis”, Prince William, and his father, King Charles III, per royal expert. TOPSHOT - Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex waves as he arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at St Paul's Cathedral in central London, on May 8, 2024. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)(AFP)

The occasion was the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, held at St Paul’s Cathedral, where Prince Harry was observed donning his KCVO Neck Order and Star—awarded for services to the monarchy.

This honour is part of the Royal Victorian Order, a highly esteemed chivalric order.

Tom Quinn, a royal author, interprets Prince Harry’s decision to wear the medal as a meaningful gesture towards his family, his enduring commitment and service to the Crown, and to send a message to royals that u can revoke his Frogmore cottage, his security, harm his dignity but “you can't take this!”

‘Wearing this was Harry’s way of reminding his family’: Royal expert

Tom Quinn, speaking with The Mirror, remarked, “Harry was seen wearing his Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order medal at St Paul’s Cathedral for the Invictus service. The medal was given to Harry in 2015 by his late grandmother Elizabeth II for ‘services to the monarchy’.”

“Wearing this was Harry’s way of reminding his family that his grandmother valued his contribution, even if his father and brother do not. Wearing the KCVO neck and star was also Harry’s way of pointing out that he’s not the bad boy he’s portrayed as being by his father and brother,” Quinn elucidated.

The royal author reflected on the possibility that Prince Harry’s attire bore a more defiant undertone amidst the ongoing familial tensions.

“It’s Harry’s way of saying he still supports the monarchy despite the way he feels he has been treated. Perhaps more importantly, wearing the medal is Harry’s way of saying ‘You’ve taken everything else from me, but you can’t take this!’,” he added.

The knighthood was conferred upon Prince Harry by Queen Elizabeth II in a private Buckingham Palace ceremony in 2015, acknowledging his service to the monarchy and bestowing upon him the title of Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (KCVO).

The Duke also displayed his Afghanistan Service Medal and the Golden, Diamond, and Platinum Jubilee medals.

King won't meet his younger son

His choice to wear these decorations came to light following the news that King Charles had not scheduled a meeting with his son during his UK visit due to “full programme.”

A representative for the Duke stated, “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.”

“The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”