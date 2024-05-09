Kate Middleton can meet Prince Harry during UK visit if only…

Kate Middleton is not expected to meet with Prince Harry during his visit to the UK unless she receives a direct request from King Charles III, per a royal author. Prince Harry reportedly learned of Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis on TV (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File, Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Ingrid Seward, a royal author, told Mirror UK, “The king asks, she will do it, but Charles being the sensitive and understanding soul he is, would be unlikely to ask such a favor from his adored daughter-in-law.”

Seward emphasized, “The time must be right, and it is not right now.”

Prince Harry, 39, is back in his homeland to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. It has been a while since he last saw Middleton, especially after she went public with her cancer diagnosis last month.

The Duke of Sussex made a trip to the UK upon hearing about his father’s cancer diagnosis in February.

King won't meet his younger son

A spokesperson for Prince Harry has said that there will be no rendezvous with King Charles, 75, in London due to the monarch’s “full programme”.

“It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme, ” the Duke's spokesperson said.

Royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths noted that Prince Harry had been “very difficult” and presented “certain demands” for a meeting with the king.

Since relocating to the US with his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duke has experienced a growing estrangement from his family, including his elder brother, Prince William.

Rift between Prince Harry and William

The royal author speculated to the Mirror that it is “highly unlikely” that Prince William, 41, will seek out a meeting with his younger brother during his stay. The rift between the brothers was evident during Prince Harry's 24-hour solo visit in February.

Seward said, “William has enough going on and doesn’t need the stress”

“But he might realize Harry will want to see Kate after her cancer diagnosis as they were once so close,” she acknowledged.

“It remains to be seen if Kate is willing and able to face up to it. Does she have the energy to begin to try and heal the rift between the brothers or will she prefer to remain in the background?”

Reportedly, Prince Harry is staying in a hotel during his UK visit, as the royal family did not extend an offer for him to stay at any of their residences.

During his February trip, Prince Harry also stayed in a London hotel.