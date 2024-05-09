Prince Harry joins Diana’s family at St Paul’s Cathedral service just a stone’s throw away from King Charles III

Prince Harry graced St Paul’s Cathedral, accompanied by the cherished kin of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. Britain's Prince Harry arrives to attend the Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, in London, Britain, May 8, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville(REUTERS)

This solemn gathering was to mark a decade since the inception of the Invictus Games, an initiative close to Harry’s heart. Prince Harry was immersed in the anniversary celebrations of his Invictus Games at St Paul’s Cathedral. The service was not just a commemoration but a reunion with Diana’s relatives and the “Invictus family”.

Meanwhile, a stone’s throw away, the regal splendour of Buckingham Palace’s gardens unfurled to welcome guests, courtesy of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Flanked by the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

The Duke, 39, set foot on British soil Tuesday afternoon, sans his spouse, Meghan Markle, 42, and their progeny, Archie and Lilibet. The family’s absence was noted as Prince Harry joined the service of Thanksgiving alone.

King won't meet Prince Harry due to ‘full programme’

With a schedule brimming with commitments, King Charles III found no occasion to meet his son during this fleeting visit, due to “full programme”.

The duke's spokesperson revealed, “It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme.”

Despite the undercurrents of reported trust issues, the spokesperson claimed that the Duke wants to “see him soon.”

“The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon,” the spokesperson said.

The service was a gathering of Diana’s lineage, with Lady Jane Fellowes and Earl Spencer in attendance. Mark Dyer, a former army officer and Harry’s mentor, also stood among the guests.

It has been a while since Prince Harry graced the British Isles; his last visit was in February for a brief encounter with the King after the cancer diagnosis.

A moment of levity punctuated the gravity of the week when Prince Harry, queried by a journalist on his contentment if he was “happy to be home”, responded with a chuckle.

This happened as KIng Charles' young son exited a summit at the Honourable Artillery Company.

The Invictus Games have been a beacon of hope and recovery for wounded, sick, or injured veterans and serving military personnel.”