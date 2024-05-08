Prince Harry arrives in UK but won't meet King Charles III due to...

Prince Harry will not meet his father, King Charles III, due to “full programme” during his visit to London for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, and he “hopes to see him soon”. Britain's Prince Harry will not visit his father during the London visit. REUTERS/Marco Bello(REUTERS)

A spokesperson for the duke confirmed that Charles’ busy schedule prevents a meeting between the two.

“It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme,” the duke's spokesperson said.

“The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

The duke's visit was announced by a royal editor Chris Ship on X (formerly Twitter), who revealed Prince Harry will also be attending some Invictus-related events today.

The last time Prince Harry and Charles saw each other was in February when the duke flew to London after His Majesty's cancer diagnosis of an undisclosed type of cancer. During that visit, Harry spent less than an hour with Charles, staying overnight in a hotel before departing from London’s Heathrow Airport.

In an interview with ABC News’ Will Reeve following his visit, Harry expressed his desire to see Charles again soon. “I've got other trips planned that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K., and so I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can,” he said.

Royal rift between Prince Harry and William

However, Prince Harry did not see his older brother, Prince William, during his visit with Charles. The rift between the two brothers has been strained, and it remains uncertain whether they will cross paths while duke is in London this week.

Before February, Prince Harry had not seen his 75-year-old father since Charles’ coronation last May at Westminster Abbey.

This week, Prince Harry travelled to London alone, leaving behind his wife, Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

As part of the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, Harry is scheduled to attend a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral on May 8.

The Invictus Games, founded by Harry in 2014, is a Paralympic-style competition for wounded service members. It originated in London as an international version of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Warrior Games, which Harry attended in 2013. Since its inception, the Invictus Games have been held in various cities, including Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, Düsseldorf, and The Hague.

Following his London visit, Prince Harry will travel to Nigeria, where he will be joined by Meghan.