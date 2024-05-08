Here's how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘ruined’ Charles' first year as king

A royal expert has claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “ruined” Charles’ first year as king. Charles celebrated the first anniversary of his coronation on May 6, 2024. He is now battling cancer. How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘ruined’ Charles' first year as king (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP, REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo)

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has said Harry and Meghan were the ones to put Charles through the most testing times. He said he believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “retaliated” after their Frogmore Cottage eviction, a residence they thought would “always be there for them.”

“The facts simply are with Harry and Meghan that after ‘Spare,’ enough was enough, so he had them evicted from Frogmore Cottage, and I don’t think they expected it,” Fitzwilliams told The Sun. “And they certainly didn’t like it. But the revelations in ‘Spare,’ and not only the attacks on the royal family in that book and in the interviews surrounding it, which large numbers of people watched, of course, that Harry was responsible for, and it was his memoir.”

‘It was important that the king acted as he did’

Fitzwilliams said that after Harry’s memoir was released in January last year, its revelations had a great impact on Charles’ reign. “‘Spare’ was so badly planned, you felt that he’d not had advice, but to attack Queen Camilla was clearly a red line, as was pointed out by the press that he’s so hostile to,” he said. “Therefore it was important that the king acted as he did.”

Fitzwilliams also claimed Harry and Meghan “monetised” their links to the Windsor clan. “There’s no doubt that evicting the Sussexes from their domicile in the UK was something that showed immense royal displeasure,” he said, declaring that “it was absolutely right to have done it.”

“There’s also no doubt that the row with her with Omid Scobie later in the year and all of that was also very, very unhelpful,” he continued. “But what one’s not going to get now and the Sussexes they monetize their connections with the royal family.”

He added, “They will forever, it seems, be in the news and precisely how they behave and what they decide to do a matter for them obviously.”