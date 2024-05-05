Prince Harry's UK return: King Charles ‘wants to see’ him, but only if…

Prince Harry's previous whirlwind trip to the UK made headlines when he dropped in to check on his father, King Charles, after his cancer diagnosis in February. Back then, the father-son duo barely spent an hour together before they went their separate ways. FILE - King Charles III, front right, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince Harry and Prince William watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse following the state funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace says on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool, File)(AP)

In a Mirror report, it's been suggested that Charles' recovery is positively on the right track, so much so that the King can take back some reins of his royal duties. Earlier this week, his public-facing presence at University College Hospital Macmillan Centre confirmed the case.

The Duke of Sussex is making his UK comeback on the celebratory note of the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. He's reportedly set to attend the thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral in London on Wednesday, May 8, making it his first appearance at a major UK event since his estrangement with royal duties. Once again, this is expected to be another of his solo UK outings without his wife, Meghan Markle.

As reported by the Mirror, a royal expert has asserted that King Charles “would like to see his son” this time around when he is back in the UK. However, he's supposedly imposed a strict condition.

Ingrid Seward, Editor-in-Chief of Majesty Magazine, claimed that King Charles' decision to meet Prince Harry hinges on the latter's residential arrangements while in London.

The royal insider explained that if Harry stays in a royal space, “he will have the security protection he so desires.” This arrangement would further allow him to meet his father privately. Moreover, “Harry would be less likely to use it as a PR opportunity.” Seward added that Charles had business at Buckingham Palace, “including his weekly session with the Prime Minister, and he would like to see his son.”

Even during his previous stay in the UK, it was reported that Harry, with no homely station to fall back on, was temporarily lodging in hotels.

Much like Harry's last trip to the UK, this one may also prove to be a short one, but possibly not as brief as the previous one since it's Prince Archie's 5th birthday on Monday. Per Seward, “Harry would never before that as he has placed such importance on being there in the past.”

Once he wraps up the trip to his home country, Markle will join him for their next destination - Nigeria, where they've been invited by the country's Chief of Defence Staff.