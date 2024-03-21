Another royal photo from Prince Archie’s 2019 christening flagged as ‘digitally enhanced’

A major photo agency has flagged yet another royal photo as being “digitally enhanced.” On Tuesday, March 19, a warning was issued by photo agency Getty images over a family portrait from Prince Archie’s July 2019 christening. It shows the little boy, then two months old, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and their royal relatives. Another royal photo from Prince Archie’s July 2019 christening has been flagged as ‘digitally enhanced’ (AFP)

The photo features Harry and Meghan, with Archies on the Duchess of Sussex’s lap. Also present in the photo are Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla, King Charles, Prince William, Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, and Princess Diana’s sisters. White Getty did allege that the photo, snapped at Windsor Castle, was “digitally enhanced,’ it did not explain how.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Fashion and portrait photographer Chris Allerton clicked the photo. He has dismissed the allegations. “Load of cobblers. Bye,” he told the Daily Mail.

Other photos that were flagged

This is the third photo from the royal family that has been flagged, ever since Kate landed in controversy for her “manipulated” Mother’s Day Photo. Another 2023 photo meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 97th birthday was also reportedly altered. The photo, which Kensington Palace said was taken by Kate the year before during the family’s trip to Balmoral, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and grandchildren Mia, Lena, Lucas, Savannah, Isla, James and Lady Louise.

The Guardian’s Sunday paper, The Observer, noted that it looked like Prince Louis, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ youngest child, had been moved back in the frame. It also appeared as though Zara Tindall’s daughter’s hair had been copied and pasted.

The first photo to have been flagged was Kate’s recent Mother’s Day photo, which many important news agencies withdrew for allegedly being manipulated. According to the Associated Press, “at closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image.” Agence France-Presse said they withdrew it due to “an editorial issue.”