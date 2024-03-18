Days after Kate Middleton landed in trouble for her “manipulated” Mother’s Day Photo, it has come to light that another photo, released in 2023, had allegedly also been altered. The photo purportedly taken by Kensington Palace, or maybe Kate herself, was meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 97th birthday. The picture has now come under fire as many on social media have claimed that it was clearly altered, edited and manipulated. A 2023 photo celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s 97th birthday may have also been altered: Report (princeandprincessofwales/Instagram)

At the time the photo was released last year, Kensington Palace said it was taken by Kate the year before during the family’s trip to Balmoral. The photo featured Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and grandchildren Mia, Lena, Lucas, Savannah, Isla, James and Lady Louise.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ X account posted the photo at the time, captioning it, “Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday. This photograph - showing her with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren - was taken at Balmoral last summer.” It credited “The Princess” as the photographer.

Was the photo altered?

The Observer, which is The Guardian’s Sunday paper, noted that it appears as though Prince Louis, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ youngest child, had been moved back in the frame. Zara Tindall’s daughter’s hair also seems to have been copied and pasted.

In a post on X, user Katerina shared the photo in question, pointing out that it seems like it was edited at least in nine places. “Did the late Queen ever pose with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren? Seems like no. This photo, taken by Kate Middleton, was edited at least in 9 places. Now the mass media are reporting about it too,” the user wrote in the caption, marking the “edited” parts in the thread.

Summing it all up, The Observer asked, “How could the news agencies possibly protect their reputations if they did not respond last week to mounting amateur claims that the image was not trustworthy?”