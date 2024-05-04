Prince Harry invited royal family members to Invictus Games celebration but ‘received no response’: report

Sources have claimed Prince Harry offered an olive branch to the royal family but "received no response.” It is believed that Harry invited his family to the Invictus Games’ 10-year celebration ceremony in the UK. Prince Harry invited royal family members to Invictus Games celebration but ‘received no response’ (REUTERS/Marco Bello)(REUTERS)

However, it is unlikely that any senior members of the royal family will turn up at the event. Kate Middleton and King Charles are both battling cancer. While Charles was recently seen in public, the Princess of Wales has been staying away from the public eye.

Royal family members not expected to attend the event

A well-placed London socialite who knows both Harry and his brother Prince William told Page Six that the Duke of Sussex invited his brother and other family members to the game. However, none of them are expected to attend it.

When Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February, Harry visited him and spent time with. However, it is unclear if the two will meet this time.

Reports have claimed Charles might invite Harry and Meghan Markle this summer to Balmoral Castle in Scotland. This will give the king a chance to see his grandchildren – two-year-old Lilibet and four-year-old Archie.

On the Invictus Games day, Charles is set to have his weekly audience with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. He is then expected to attend the first Buckingham Palace garden party of the season.

In February, Harry told ABC News that he was "grateful" he could spend time with his father. "I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can,” he said at the time.

It is unclear if Harry’s cousins Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Zara Tindall will attend the event. Harry is believed to be very close to them.

In London, Harry will stay in a hotel. He no longer has a home in the UK after Charles asked him to vacate Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate. Meghan and their two children are not expected to travel to London with him.