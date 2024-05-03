Prince Harry, Meghan Markle do not want to 'stress’ Kate Middleton amid her cancer battle: Report
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to be ‘super respectful’ of the situation faced by Prince William and Kate Middleton. Kate was diagnosed with cancer.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being careful to provide the necessary space for Prince William and Kate Middleton amid Kate's battle with cancer. As per a new report by US Weekly, Harry and Meghan are making sure that they do not ‘add any stress’ to the existing situation in the British royal family. (Also read: Kate Middleton does it her way, shutting down Prince Harry's 'belittling' assumption about her)
What the report says
According to the insider, the new report quoted in the cover story, "The Duke and Duchess [of Sussex] want to be super respectful and don’t want to add stress to the situation. If Will and Kate want their space, Meghan and Harry will give it to them.”
A second insider added that Prince William and Kate are also re-considering their stand on the family situation, saying: "They want a relationship with Meghan and Harry and they don’t want the acrimony to carry over to the next generation. They want to mend fences with them for the kids’ sake."
More details
Prince Harry will be in UK in May to attend the Invictus Games ceremony in London. He will commemorate the remarkable 10-year milestone of the Invictus Games, an initiative close to his heart. Meghan will not accompany him.
Ever since Harry's controversial memoir Spare was released, the relationship between Harry and William has been strained. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties in 2020 which began a rift between the couple and the royal family.
Meanwhile in March, after months of speculation and widespread media attention, Kate Middleton appeared in a video where she revealed her cancer diagnosis. "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," Harry and Meghan said in the statement to People.
