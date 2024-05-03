Kate Middleton does it her way, shutting down Prince Harry's 'belittling' assumption about her

Remember Prince Harry’s ‘fitting the mould’ comment made on screen? The Duke of Sussex raised few eyebrows by suggesting that some royal family members might prioritise finding a spouse who fits a certain image over finding their true soulmate, potentially taking a jab at his estranged family. Prince William has shared an update on Kate Middleton's health weeks after her cancer diagnosis (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, Pool, File)(AP)

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties in 2018 and moved to California. This week, as Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary, the Princess’ recent actions offer a strong counterpoint shutting down her brother-in-law’s ‘belittling’ assumptions seemingly aimed at her.

Princess Kate's comeback to Prince Harry's assumptions

"I think for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mold as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with," Harry mentioned in the Netflix series. Some interpreted this as a reference to his own choice to follow his heart (with Meghan Markle) and leave behind traditional expectations, while William married someone who more conventionally 'fit the mould'.

“The difference between making decisions with your head or your heart. And my mum certainly made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart. And I am my mother’s son,” Harry earlier wrote in his memoir Spare referring to his mother late Princess Diana.

Royal author Daniela Elser disagreed with this idea, particularly regarding Kate's marriage to Prince William. The expert stresses that recent events in 2024 show that Kate cannot be considered a typical conforming royal. Elser referenced Australian essayist Chiarman Clift, who described Kate's actions as “sneaky little revolutions.”

Despite being recently diagnosed with cancer, the Princess of Wales made a bold and admirable move by taking a strong stance in public, breaking several royal stereotypes in the process. Meanwhile, Kate was also praised for her courageous decision amid the time when the world was fixated on her 'disappearance' from public eyes following her abdominal surgery in January. Experts believe, Kate is carving out her own unique path within the institution, placing a high value on her children and prioritizing a strong family unit at the heart of her royal life.

Kate Middleton is putting ‘family first’

Elser described how Kate broke royal tradition by prioritising her health and family, flying to Windsor for private time with her husband and three kids instead of focusing solely on royal duties and family reputation. Additionally, Kate goes against tradition by choosing not to send her children to a co-educational school.

On the other hand, the Princess has consistently shown that she is more than just a princess confined within palace walls. While she and her husband, Prince William, continue to carry out some traditional duties, she has also introduced new ideas and concepts to royal life that have never been seen before.