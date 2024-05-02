Meghan Markle films Netflix show on a controversial cannabis farm with an ‘intense stench’: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are gearing up for a return to Netflix, not an explosive one though! The Duchess is stepping into the kitchen for a new cooking show on Netflix, but eyebrows have been raised over the filming location—a controversial cannabis farm in California. The farm is currently embroiled in a local feud over... well, let's just say the aroma isn't exactly for everyone. Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the 2024 Royal Salute Polo Challenge to Benefit Sentebale, Friday, April 12, 2024, in Wellington, Fla. Prince Harry, co-founding patron of the Sentebale charity, will play on the Royal Salute Sentebale Team. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)

Meghan Markle's Netflix show on Cannabis farm

For days now, Meghan and Harry have been in the spotlight for their new initiatives. First, it was the lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, and now they're making an OTT comeback. According to recent reports, the former "Suits" alumna is filming at a $5 million home in Montecito, California, owned by Tom and Sherrie Cipolla. The property, situated on a 14-acre farm, belongs to the Van Wingerden family, who are known for supplying legal cannabis as reported by the Daily Mail.

The Cannabis farm controversy

Not all is rosy, however, as neighbours continue to argue with the owners about the strong smell of cannabis that permeates the air. The Van Wingerdens, the biggest legal cannabis seller in the area, turned their flower farm into marijuana space in 2015, leading to ongoing clashes with neighbours. The series, revolving around "The Duchess of Sussex Celebrates the Joys of Cooking, Gardening, entertaining, and Friendship," can potentially meet with criticism from the local community if the matter blows up again.

The Sussexes have reportedly signed two shows with Netflix, one focusing on Meghan's passion for the kitchen and the other highlighting Harry's love for polo. According to the Mail, between mid-2018 and mid-2022, local Carpinteria residents filed about 2,340 complaints about the ‘stench’ smell. In September of this year, several neighbouring residents joined forces to file a lawsuit against marijuana farms. (unrelated to the Wingerden family’s). They argued that the strong odours from these farms were like a sewer system and caused a massive decline in their property values.

For those unaware, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly travelling to Nigeria next month for Invictus Games commitments. The Duchess will reportedly not join Harry on his trip to the UK to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. This decision follows Harry's legal loss in the security battle against the UK court.