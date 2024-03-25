Kate Middleton ‘doesn’t need Meghan and Harry’ by her side as she is very close to….

Kate Middleton is currently enjoying quality time with her three children and husband Prince William at Anmer Hall. Putting an end to missing theories, she recently released a video message addressing the nation about her battle with cancer. The Princess of Wales has since been receiving a lot of love and support from the royals and the public. As social media goes ‘soul-searching’ after fueling conspiracy theories, the estranged royals Harry and Meghan continue to make headlines. Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton's outing marks the first time the two couples have appeared in public together since Commonwealth Day on March 9. According to several reports, Prince William extended the invite to his estranged brother and wife.(AFP)

Harry and Meghan learned about Kate’s cancer on TV

According to reports, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan were not aware of Kate Middleton's cancer until the princess made the public announcement. The news came as a complete surprise to royal fans, who were shocked at how Harry and Meghan have been kept out of the spotlight by the British royal family since they stepped down from their roles in 2020. According to some experts, the couple even tried to reach out to Kate in private after the news was made public. Now, according to new reports, Kate doesn't need them to be by her side as she recovers.

Kate Middleton ‘doesn’t need Meghan and Harry’

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith recently spoke to the New York Times, asserting that Kate is not relying on Meghan and Harry for support. Instead, she will seek solace from her close circle. "Kate doesn’t need Harry and Meghan to console her. She has her parents and a sister, and she’s very close to King Charles." Said Smith.

The expert emphasises that Kate is very close to King Charles, with whom she reportedly had a private dinner before announcing her news. The Princess of Wales relies on Prince William as her strongest support system, alongside her parents and siblings, who support her in difficult times.

Earlier, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a statement wishing Kate a healthy and speedy recovery. They said, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace." Following this, ITV's royal editor Chris Ship claimed that the couple were in touch with their brother and sister-in-law but kept it an extremely private affair.