History repeats itself! Is King Charles being overshadowed by the Princess of Wales again?

As the current Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton dazzles with her recent string of glossy solo appearances, royal insiders are expressing concerns that King Charles may once again be overshadowed, echoing a familiar pattern from the past. The dynamic between Charles and Diana during their 15-year marriage was one characterized by Diana's rising star and her ability to captivate the public's attention. Princess Diana's butler shares a letter revealing her support for the British monarchy, penned between 1993 and 1997.(AP)

From the early days of their union, it was clear that Diana possessed a magnetic allure that outshone Charles. Royal fans would queue for hours just to catch a glimpse of the young princess during their joint engagements, leaving Charles in her shadow. Even during the couple's first royal tour of Wales as the Prince and Princess of Wales, Charles candidly admitted to the adoring crowds that they had come to see his wife.

Diana's popularity only grew as she exhibited a keen eye for fashion, striking beauty, and a deep compassion for others. She effortlessly stole the limelight from Charles, captivating the public's imagination and adoration. The worldwide fascination with their wedding in 1981 further solidified Diana's status as a rising star. However, it was during their trip to Wales as a married couple that Diana truly won over the British public, shining while Charles stood in her shadow.

As the couple embarked on their visit, royal fans were eager to meet them, but it was Diana who garnered the majority of attention. Crowds could be heard chanting, "We want Princess Di!" The contrast in popularity between the couple was so stark that Charles himself acknowledged it, telling some royal fans, "There's the person you've come to see."

The royal tour concluded with Diana delivering a moving speech at Cardiff City Hall, where she received the Freedom of the City. Her heartfelt gratitude expressed in both English and Welsh earned her a standing ovation, further cementing her popularity with the Welsh people. The media hailed the engagement as a triumph, firmly establishing Diana as a beloved figure in the public eye.

Two years later, during a joint engagement visit to Australia and New Zealand, Diana's star once again outshone Charles'. Royal fans were desperate for a glimpse of the Princess, while Charles struggled to compete for attention. The contrasting popularity between the couple was even depicted in series four of "The Crown," where Charles angrily exclaims, "This was supposed to be my tour!" to Diana.

Although the fictionalized scene exaggerates the tensions, it reflects the underlying strain caused by Diana's soaring popularity during the 1983 visit. The 40-day tour took place against a backdrop of a growing republican movement in Australia and calls for the nation to leave the Commonwealth. Despite these challenges, Diana's professionalism and charm continued to captivate both the local press and the public. The Sydney Morning Herald even suggested that Diana might be made of "tougher stuff" than many believed.

As the tour progressed, it became increasingly evident that Diana was the star of the show, with Charles seemingly walking in her shadow. News reports from the time noted the enthusiasm of communities to see Diana and praised her interactions with the people she met. Clips from the trip showcased adoring fans holding up signs proclaiming Diana's beauty.

Cracks in Charles and Diana's marriage began to surface, culminating in their divorce announcement in 1992. Rumors of an affair between Charles and Camilla had plagued their relationship for years, but it wasn't until after their separation that Charles publicly admitted his infidelity. Even during this tumultuous period, the nation's focus remained on Princess Diana. Her iconic revenge dress, worn to a Vanity Fair party, stole the headlines and overshadowed Charles' tell-all interview.

Following their separation, Princess Diana's popularity remained unwavering as she dedicated herself to charitable work. Tragically, her life was cut short in 1997 in a car crash, prompting an outpouring of grief from a nation that had adored her. The public lined the streets during her funeral procession to pay their respects to the beloved Princess of Wales.

Now, as the Princess of Wales once again captures attention with her solo appearances, concerns arise that King Charles may be relegated to the background. Only time will tell if history is repeating itself, with the dynamics between the royals mirroring past patterns. As the royal family continues to navigate their roles and public engagements, all eyes will be on the Princess of Wales to see if her star will continue to shine brightly or if a new dynamic will emerge.