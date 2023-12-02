Endgame: 5 shocking revelations about British Royal Family in tell-all book

After the dust had settled on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the Royal Family of the UK, the racism debate of the British monarchy was reignited by a book called 'Endgame', written by royal journalist and author Omid Scobie. Author Omid Scobie has made shocking revelations about the British Royal Family in his new book 'Endgame.'

Omid Scobie, famous for writing about the intricate workings and uncovering secrets about the Royal Family, this time outwardly claimed that there are racist conversations inside Buckingham Palace.

While racism is just one of the topics touched on by Scobie in his tell-all book about the royals of Britain, here is all you need to know about the book and its biggest revelations about King Charles III and his family.

Endgame: 5 biggest revelations about Royal Family

'Casual racism' faced by staff members

Scobie talked to staff members who were people of colour for his book, where it was revealed they have been subjected to "casual racism" by members of the Royal Family. One former staff member said, "The ignorance and casual racism is as bad as you think it is. It felt like another era sometimes."

'Comments' on Archie's skin colour

According to Scobie's book, two people from the Royal Family asked about the skin colour of Archie, son of Harry and Meghan. The revelation was made in letters exchanged between Meghan and Charles, but the names of the people have not been revealed.

Prince Harry didn't know the Queen had died

Scobie wrote that no one from the Royal Family had looked in Harry about the deteriorating health of Queen Elizabeth. Members of the family had not informed him of the Queen's passing, and Harry found out through a breaking news notification on his phone, like the rest of the world.

Meghan, Kate asked to ‘cosplay Princess Diana’

The author portrayed that the Royal Family wanted to milk Princess Diana's popularity even decades after her death, with senior advisors asking Meghan Markel and Kate Middleton to "cosplay" Diana through their gestures and clothes. They were also asked to mirror Diana's comments and quirks during public appearances.

King Charles' temper tantrums

Scobie has written in his book that King Charles III is known to be hard on the staff for the little things around the palace, and has frequent "temper tantrums".

The author wrote in his book, "There have been reports of temper tantrums at night… if the prince’s pyjamas aren’t pressed, sources have claimed, there is hell to pay… There is even a rumour (one that surprisingly, sources have confirmed) that Charles likes to have someone squeeze exactly one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush for him ahead of his bedtime routine."