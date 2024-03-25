Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary publicly apologises after slamming Meghan Markle with ‘fickle’ remark

Kate Middleton’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, issued a public apology following his controversial interview with The Times. The conversation, conducted before Kate's revelation about her cancer diagnosis, sparked widespread attention after going viral on social media. Uncle Goldsmith didn't hold back in targeting estranged royals Harry and Meghan, labeling the Duchess of Sussex as a 'fickle' and 'laughing girl', but he was roundly criticised for his choice of words. Gary Goldsmith issues public apology after targeting Harry and Meghan in viral interview before Kate's cancer revelation.(Pic credit: AP, X (twitter))

Kate'suncle Gary apologises after slamming Meghan

On March 22nd, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, broke cover for the first time since undergoing abdominal surgery in January. The mother of three released a video message revealing her cancer diagnosis with a touching note. The nation has since united in support, sending well wishes for her recovery. However, Kate's uncle, Gary, who wasn’t previously aware of her condition, has apologised for his recent interview.

"Let’s face it, Laughing Girl isn’t going to be around forever, is she?" He spoke earlier during the interview. Goldsmith is not a fan of Meghan, as he disclosed he was upset about how Meghan accused the royals of being racist and commented on Prince Archie’s color. He continued attacking her with words, saying, “I think she’s fickle. And I think she’s so bad for Harry and for our country.”

The Celebrity Big Brother alum took to his Twitter handle to share that he is 'deeply upset' about the timing of the article. In the interview, not only did Gary slam Meghan with nicknames, but he also blamed her for various reasons while discussing the royal family.

On social media, he wrote, “As many will have seen, I am featured in Saturday’s ‘Times Magazine.’ This interview and shoot were done over a week ago and went to print before I was aware of the sad news regarding my niece Kate. My thoughts and prayers are with Kate and the wider family at this difficult time and deeply upset at the timing of this article. I hope this draws a line over the continued speculation and horrible conspiracies. Let’s give Kate, William & the children time and show some love back.”

Prince William-Kate Middleton to take some time off for their kids

Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, jetted off by helicopter earlier, ready to spend their four-week Easter break at Anmer Hall. Their beautiful Norfolk haven, nestled on the Sandringham estate, promises a well-deserved period of family time. The couple is believed to be spending quality time with their three kids before William resumes public duties in mid-April as a source told the Mirror.