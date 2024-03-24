‘North Korean propaganda’: Prince Harry, Meghan's ‘cheerleader’ ridicules Kate Middleton after cancer revelation

Soon after Kate Middleton made a bombshell revelation about her cancer diagnosis, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix “cheerleader” ridiculed the Prince of Wales via a social media post. Christopher Bouzy, a significant figure in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix initiatives, mocked Kate Middleton on X (formerly Twitter) following the cancer revelation.(AP)

Christopher Bouzy, a significant figure in Harry and Meghan's Netflix initiatives, mocked Kate on X (formerly Twitter) following the announcement.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

While royal fans extended their best wishes to Kate, Bouzy alleged that her illness was produced in a similar fashion to “North Korean propaganda”.

According to The Sun, the 48-year-old tech mogul joined hundreds of Harry and Meghan supporters in questioning the authenticity of Kate's diagnosis. They even claimed that her cancer condition allowed her a "free pass" from releasing a statement regarding her Photoshop alterations to a Mother's Day image.

Meanwhile, Bouzy hit back at the claims, blasting The Sun for “crossing a line”. He claimed that his tweet had no connection with the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis.

“WOW! The Sun published a piece claiming I targeted Kate, and they falsely claim I said, ‘Kate’s illness was stage-managed, akin to North Korean propaganda.’ I never said that, and The Sun has crossed a line. My tweet had nothing to do with her cancer diagnosis,” he wrote on X.

Also Read: What King Charles told ‘beloved daughter-in-law’ Kate Middleton after learning about her cancer diagnosis

Another Harry and Meghan's associate targets Princess of Wales

Omid Scobie, another friend of the Sussexes, received widespread criticism for a distasteful tweet depicting an alarm clock scheduled to the time Kate made her cancer statement. He later withdrew the post, indicating that he planned to notify his fans about the announcement, according to The Sun.

"When I learned how serious the news ended up being I removed the tweet to stop any speculation," he told the British media outlet.

Also Read: Kate Middleton wrote ‘every word’ of her cancer diagnosis speech ‘very quickly’ all by herself, friend says

Meanwhile, a royal expert told The Sun that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to give Kate and Prince William "space".

Kate disclosed her cancer diagnosis public on Friday in a poignant video. This revelation came after she underwent an abdominal surgery at The London Clinic in January.

After learning about Kate's diagnosis, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement, wishing Kate “health and healing” and hoping that the couple would be able to “do so privately and in peace.” It is believed that Harry and Meghan have "contacted" the Waleses "privately".